Apply for Motorized Trails & Recreation Grants

What Can Be Funded?
Motorized Trails & Recreation projects support ATVing, Snowmobiling, Off-Highway Motorcycling, and Four-Wheel Driving activities, but project eligibility and match requirements vary.
Projects primarily benefitting ATV or Snowmobile recreational trails and facilities include the following eligible project types:
- Planning
- Acquisition of land
- Development, rehabilitation or maintenance
- Purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction
- Training and educational activities
Projects in this category are primarily supported with funding from either the ATV Management Restricted Account or Snowmobile Management Restricted Account as authorized under PA Title 75, Part VI, Chapter 77 and administered under PA Title 17, Subpart E, Chapter 53. DCNR may supplement grant awards with federal Pennsylvania Recreational Trails (PRT) Program funding, provided through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Regardless of the funding combination, these grants do not require a match.
Projects primarily benefitting other types of motorized recreation, such as Off-Highway Motorcycle or Four-Wheel Drive recreational trails and facilities include the following eligible project types:
- Development, rehabilitation or maintenance
- Purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction
- Training and educational activities
Projects in this category are primarily supported with funding from the federal Pennsylvania Recreational Trails (PRT) Program, provided through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). There is a 20% match requirement for these projects.
Who Should Apply?
- County and municipal governments
- Non-profit organizations
- For-profit businesses
What Is the Typical Grant Size?
- Award amounts vary, ranging between $25,000 - $1,000,000.
When Are Applications Accepted?
Grants are offered twice per year with a Spring grant round opening the first business day in February and closing the last business day in March and a Fall grant round opening the fist business day in August and closing the last business day in September.
Contact Us
For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).