Apply for Motorized Trails & Recreation Grants

Motorized Trails & Recreation projects support ATVing, Snowmobiling, Off-Highway Motorcycling, and Four-Wheel Driving activities, but project eligibility and match requirements vary.

Projects primarily benefitting ATV or Snowmobile recreational trails and facilities include the following eligible project types:

Planning

Acquisition of land

Development, rehabilitation or maintenance

Purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction

Training and educational activities

Projects in this category are primarily supported with funding from either the ATV Management Restricted Account or Snowmobile Management Restricted Account as authorized under PA Title 75, Part VI, Chapter 77 and administered under PA Title 17, Subpart E, Chapter 53. DCNR may supplement grant awards with federal Pennsylvania Recreational Trails (PRT) Program funding, provided through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Regardless of the funding combination, these grants do not require a match.

Projects primarily benefitting other types of motorized recreation, such as Off-Highway Motorcycle or Four-Wheel Drive recreational trails and facilities include the following eligible project types:

Development, rehabilitation or maintenance

Purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction

Training and educational activities

Projects in this category are primarily supported with funding from the federal Pennsylvania Recreational Trails (PRT) Program, provided through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). There is a 20% match requirement for these projects.