Apply for Park Rehabilitation and Development Grants

Development grants help build or rehabilitate park and recreation facilities. Facilities must be open to the public.

Example facilities include, but are not limited to:

Playgrounds

Skateparks

Ballfields

Pools

Splash pads

Pavilions

Indoor recreation facilities

Small Community Development grants are also available for municipalities with populations of 5,000 or less. These grants support basic outdoor recreation and park projects. They have lower match requirements than traditional development grants.