Apply for Park Rehabilitation and Development Grants

What Can Be Funded?
Development grants help build or rehabilitate park and recreation facilities. Facilities must be open to the public.
Example facilities include, but are not limited to:
- Playgrounds
- Skateparks
- Ballfields
- Pools
- Splash pads
- Pavilions
- Indoor recreation facilities
Small Community Development grants are also available for municipalities with populations of 5,000 or less. These grants support basic outdoor recreation and park projects. They have lower match requirements than traditional development grants.
Who Should Apply?
- County and municipal governments
- Eligible municipal agencies
- Non-profit organizations
What Is the Typical Grant Size?
- Award amounts vary but are typically between $100,000 - $250,000.
- Dollar-for-dollar match is typically required, except for Small Community projects.
- Small Community projects have grant values that range from $60,000 - $100,000.
- For Small Community projects, the first $30,000 of the grant requires no match. Each dollar above that requires dollar-for-dollar match.
When Are Applications Accepted?
The application period opens the second Monday of January and closes the last business day of April.
Contact Us
For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).