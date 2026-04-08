Pittsburgh, PA – The Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today visited Point State Park to tour recently completed upgrades to the park and to turn on the park’s iconic fountain ahead of major events in 2026, including the NFL Draft and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) made repairs to address leaks and improve the lighting to the iconic fountain, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024. Other significant upgrades as a part of a $3.4 million project include:

Repairs to walkways and hardscapes

Utility repairs

Repairs, improvements, and lighting upgrades on the City Side Lawn, flag bastion, and parking lot

Refreshing of landscaping throughout the park

New landscaping throughout the park



“I want to thank the team at DCNR and Point State Park for all of their hard work in getting the first phase of this project done — and done not just on time, but early,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. “Today’s announcement is only the beginning of what we’re doing to upgrade this park and Downtown Pittsburgh that will benefit the entire region for years to come.

Thanks to careful planning and coordinated work, these upgrades were completed faster than originally anticipated — finishing well ahead of the original Spring 2026 timeline — ensuring visitors can enjoy the improvements sooner than expected.

“Point State Park is ready to welcome thousands of visitors in the coming weeks and throughout this year’s celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We were able to complete the work to improve the park early thanks to hard work from park staff and our contractors demonstrating the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s ‘get stuff done’ mentality throughout the process.”

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh includes an additional $32.9 million investment in longer-term projects at Point State Park, including additional updates to the park’s landmark fountain and new recreational activities on the City Side Lawn. The second phase of work at the park is part of a broader 10-year strategy Governor Shapiro launched in October 2024, uniting Pittsburgh’s private sector, local government, corporate leaders, and nonprofits behind a plan to build more housing, revitalize public spaces, and improve safety, cleanliness, and affordability downtown.

Since the launch of the revitalization plan, the effort has attracted nearly $600 million in public and private investment, including $62.6 million from the Commonwealth, $27.1 million from local government, and $376.9 million in private capital — with additional support from federal funding, foundations, and corporate donors. These investments are expected to generate more than 3,500 construction jobs over the next four years.

“Revitalizing our downtown has been a priority for the past few years, and we’re very grateful for the Shapiro administration’s leadership and investment in projects from Point State Park to converting office space to housing,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “We’re building a community downtown that is welcoming to everyone and is a great place to live or work, and the iconic Point State Park is central to that plan.”

“We are proud to have a State Park right in the heart of the city that has become an iconic image for Pittsburgh,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor. “I’d like to thank Governor Shapiro and our state and local partners for investing in the preservation and improvement of Point State Park not just for the Draft, but for the next generations of families, residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Pittsburgh is preparing to host hundreds of thousands of sports fans at Point State Park for the NFL Draft April 23 – April 25. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 state budget

secured $50 million to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions of visitors for America250 and other major sporting events — including $10 million to support the Draft.

"The timing of the revitalization efforts couldn't be better, ensuring our city's most iconic landmark is ready to shine on the global stage for the 2026 NFL Draft,” said VisitPittsburgh President and CEO Jarad Bachar. “More importantly, these strategic investments create a lasting legacy for Pittsburgh — for our residents and the millions of visitors who will enjoy this revitalized space long after the final pick is made."

Governor Shapiro launched the Commonwealth’s new tourism brand, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway. Projects like this one will help ensure that Pennsylvania’s state parks remain welcoming, safe, and enjoyable for all visitors. The Governor is committed to boosting the tourism industry to create good jobs, strengthen businesses, and attract people to call Pennsylvania home — and his Administration has committed significant resources and support to growing the industry and investing in the Commonwealth since taking office.

Investments in public lands support Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation economy, which supports more than 177,000 jobs across the Commonwealth. The sector continues to outpace national growth, reflecting the Shapiro Administration’s investments in parks, trails, and outdoor recreation infrastructure. New data shows Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy grew by $1.5 billion and added 9,000 jobs in 2024.

Located at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers, Point State Park is a 36-acre park and a National Historic Landmark managed by DCNR. The park’s iconic fountain at Point commemorates the three rivers and the historical role they played in the nation’s early development. Today, the park serves as a modern hub for recreation, gathering, celebration, and reflection.

Pittsburgh has been named the newest Thrive Outside community, a national designation recognizing regional efforts to expand outdoor access and strengthen community connections.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Point State Park and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

# # #