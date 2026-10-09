Ulysses, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has reached a milestone in its long-term management of Pennsylvania’s public forests, with 1 billion board feet of timber sustainably harvested from state forest lands since the agency’s Bureau of Forestry established a harvest allocation model in 2004. The milestone was marked today at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Potter County.

“One billion board feet of sustainably harvested timber is enough to circle the Earth about 8 times — that is a lot of lumber!” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “It is an important milestone for Pennsylvania and a testament to the Bureau of Forestry’s long-term commitment to responsible forest management. We can be proud of this achievement while recognizing that our work continues. We have a responsibility to balance timber production with protecting forest health, wildlife habitat, water resources, and public access so Pennsylvania’s forests remain healthy and productive for generations to come.”

In 2004, DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry established a Harvest Allocation Model to guide timber harvesting over the long term on state forest lands. The model helps the agency manage timber production within sustainable limits while supporting broader forest management goals outlined in the State Forest Resource Management Plan. Additionally, DCNR’s Forests for All – A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People outlines the Bureau of Forestry’s priorities for managing healthy, resilient forests, engaging the public, and sustaining Pennsylvania’s forest resources for future generations.

Sustainable timber management supports Pennsylvania’s forest products industry while helping DCNR manage healthy, resilient forests. Responsible harvesting is one tool the Bureau of Forestry uses to manage forest resources, support wildlife habitat, and maintain the long-term health and productivity of state forest lands.

“This accomplishment represents a powerful demonstration of the Bureau of Forestry’s work as a team managing public resources,” said State Forester Seth Cassell, who is the director of the Bureau of Forestry. “The collaborative work to manage 2.2 million acres of state forestlands to provide more than $20 million on timber revenues annually, while managing forest health, public safety, and offering top notch recreational opportunities is a result of a lot of collaborative work and commitment to our mission to maintain Penn’s Woods for present and future generations.”

Pennsylvania’s current approach to forest management grew out of an earlier period of extensive logging and forest loss. By 1900 Pennsylvania had lost more than 60 percent of its forests leaving behind millions of stumps, bare hillsides and a nearly desolate landscape in many areas. The Commonwealth established its forestry agency in 1895 to address wildfires and restore cut-over and burned-over land. Leaders including Dr. Joseph Rothrock, known as the “Father of Forestry in Pennsylvania,” and Gifford Pinchot, the first chief of the U.S. Forest Service and later Pennsylvania’s governor, helped advance sustainable forestry and public stewardship — principles that continue to guide the management of Pennsylvania’s state forests today. Both were instrumental in promoting reforestation, land acquisition, and education.

"The timber industry is a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's heritage,” said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. “At the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, we tell the story of how our vast forests helped build a growing nation, supplying timber for masts and wood for Conestoga wagons, houses, and railroads. That history of intensive logging sparked an early conservation movement, transforming Pennsylvania into a leader in sustainable forestry. Reaching one billion sustainably harvested board feet from state forest lands under DCNR’s stewardship marks a profound milestone, illustrating Pennsylvania’s ability to continue this legacy industry while ensuring our Commonwealth's forests thrive for generations to come."

Work to restore Pennsylvania’s natural beauty continued when Pinchot helped bring the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) to Pennsylvania. The CCC played a critical role in rebuilding state forests and constructing trails, roads, and fire towers — leaving a legacy that endures nearly 100 years later in the Commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania’s forests helped build a nation, and their recovery helped shape our commitment to conservation,” said Holly Komonczi, Executive Director of the Lumber Heritage Region. “As we celebrate this milestone, we also honor the people and communities behind that history. Through our heritage partnerships, we’re preserving their stories and connecting new generations with the forests that continue to support our livelihoods, inspire exploration, and define our region.”

DCNR manages Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forestlands, which are free to the public and offer year-round opportunities to connect with nature.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to protecting and preserving Pennsylvania’s natural resources for current and future generations. With the Governor’s support, DCNR has prioritized innovative conservation practices — improving Chesapeake Bay water quality, protecting old-growth forests, expanding renewable energy, and enhancing biodiversity.

Photos and video of the event are available here.

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