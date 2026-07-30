Harrisburg, PA – This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) celebrated the addition of two forest tracts in Potter and Schuylkill counties into the national Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN): Ole Bull State Park in Potter County and the Tuscarora State Park in Schuylkill County.

“Pennsylvania is the national leader in designated old-growth forests because of the Commonwealth’s legacy of conservation, environmental stewardship, and continued focus on protecting these special places,” said DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck. “These designations are critical in helping the public understand the immense value of our forests, especially our older forests, and the value they add to ensuring we have clean air and water. Thank you to the Old-Growth Forest Network for continuing its mission of highlighting these remarkable natural areas.”

Ole Bull State Park is the 44th Pennsylvania forest to be inducted into the OGFN and the first in Potter County. The park consists of 132 acres along the Kettle Creek Valley. This area is called the Black Forest because of its once dense tree cover, mountainous terrain, and wilderness habitat.

About 40 percent of Ole Bull is forested, containing species such as eastern hemlock, white oak, sycamore, white pine, and spruce. Many areas in the forest were planted as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) efforts and includes red pine, tamarack, white pine, and spruce in these areas.

Ole Bull State Park is named for Ole Bornemann Bull, the famous Norwegian violinist who toured the United States in the 1850s. Bull purchased a large tract of land in Potter County and attempted to develop a series of Norwegian settlements.

Tuscarora State Park is the 45th Pennsylvania forest to be inducted into the OGFN and the first in Schuylkill County. The 1,618-acre park is home to the park office and visitor center for Tuscarora and Locust Lake state parks. When viewed from the lake or the day-use area, Locust Mountain seems to drop right into the southern side of Tuscarora Lake. The scenic picnic area hosts many day trips and family reunions, and the lake is a popular fishing spot.

Tuscarora State Park became a state park in 1971. Until the mid-1800’s, the area was covered by a forest containing a variety of mature oak and chestnut. This dense forest was removed by the early settlers who cleared the land for agriculture and lumber. Today, over 80 percent of the park area is forested. Second and third growth hardwoods grow in the park today.

“The induction of Ole Bull and Tuscarora State Parks into the Old-Growth Forest Network demonstrates the importance of protecting areas of scenic, historic, and ecological significance, whether or not these areas are in a traditional forest setting,” said State Parks Director John Hallas. “These designations are the first for Potter and Schuylkill Counties, and we appreciate the work of the Old-Growth Forest Network as it continues to support connecting the public to these special places in Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks.”

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Joan Maloof, OGFN currently includes over 346 forests across 40 states. The network also educates the public about the ecological benefits of old-growth forests and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests. Learn more on OGFN’s website.

“The importance of the preservation of these rare forests cannot be overemphasized,” said Brian Kane, Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager with the Old-Growth Forest Network. “Forests such as those at Ole Bull and Tuscarora State Parks perform critical environmental services that benefit communities, such as carbon storage, unique wildlife habitat, and stormwater retention. OGFN is grateful for the foresight and stewardship of Pennsylvania’s DCNR so that residents and visitors will marvel at Ole Bull’s old trees far into the future as they grow more mature and majestic.”

All forests are essential to a healthy ecosystem, but old-growth forests are particularly valuable for their unique structure. They retain more carbon and nitrogen than younger forests, improving water and air quality. For more information about old-growth forests, visit DCNR’s website.

Last year, DCNR unveiled Forests for All – A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People, a forward-thinking strategy to protect, enhance, and connect Pennsylvanians to the state’s 17 million acres of forests. The plan is a roadmap to ensure Pennsylvanians Constitutional right to clean air, pure water, and the preservation of the environment while strengthening forestry management and public engagement across the Commonwealth.

As the United States celebrates America's 250th this year, these forests serve as reminders of the enduring story of Penn’s Woods and the value of protecting its remaining old-growth areas.

“These designations remind all Pennsylvanians of the forest heritage of Penn’s Woods and spotlight the unique and exciting opportunities that are offered for outdoor recreation and experiencing nature in their state parks and forests,” said State Forester Seth Cassell. “I encourage Pennsylvanians to experience walking among the old-growth trees across our beautiful state and thank the Old-Growth Forest Network for its work to identify and support forests in the Commonwealth and across the U.S.”

Visit DCNR’s website for a story map about Old-Growth Forests in Pennsylvania and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for happenings on public lands.



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