Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry added 2,700 jobs and $300 million in wages in 2025, supporting more than 179,000 workers and generating $9.8 billion in wages across the Commonwealth, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The industry generated $20.2 billion in total economic impact in 2025.

Outdoor recreation accounts for 2 percent of Pennsylvania’s gross domestic product (GDP), and average wages have increased 17 percent — or approximately $8,000 — since Governor Josh Shapiro took office.

These results reflect the Shapiro Administration’s investments through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) in parks, trails, and outdoor recreation infrastructure, as well as the work of the Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation (OOR) to support businesses and communities across the Commonwealth.

“DCNR’s mission goes beyond stewarding our natural resources, operating our state parks, and supporting community conservation — we have a critical role to play growing Pennsylvania’s economy,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Investments in parks and trails, forest health, and water access pay direct returns through our outdoor recreation industry, creating jobs and increasing wages for Pennsylvanians.”

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has grown Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy by 20 percent, added 15,000 jobs, and increased wages in the outdoor workforce by more than 27 percent. The Shapiro Administration has made outdoor recreation part of its broader economic development strategy, launching the OOR and the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania (OBA PA), and continuing investments in parks, trails, tourism, and outdoor businesses across the Commonwealth.

Several outdoor recreation sectors have seen significant growth:

Outdoor recreation-based travel and tourism , which contributes $6.2 billion to Pennsylvania's economy and has grown 34 percent since 2023.

, which contributes $6.2 billion to Pennsylvania's economy and has grown 34 percent since 2023. Construction related to outdoor recreation infrastructure , which has increased 80 percent and supports more than 3,000 jobs across Pennsylvania.

, which has increased 80 percent and supports more than 3,000 jobs across Pennsylvania. Health and wellness-related outdoor businesses , with 79 percent growth since 2023.

, with 79 percent growth since 2023. Boating and fishing , Pennsylvania's largest outdoor recreation activities by economic impact, contributing nearly $900 million to the Commonwealth's GDP and growing 58 percent since 2023.

, Pennsylvania's largest outdoor recreation activities by economic impact, contributing nearly $900 million to the Commonwealth's GDP and growing 58 percent since 2023. Outdoor recreation manufacturing, which contributes $2.7 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and has grown 18 percent since 2023.

“The evidence is in — over the three years since Governor Shapiro established the Office of Outdoor Recreation, Pennsylvania’s outdoor industry has demonstrated steady and strong returns on the Commonwealth’s investments,” said OOR Director Nathan Reigner. “From actions as big as establishing Pennsylvania’s 125th state park to those as direct as delivering micro-grants to more than two dozen small businesses, Pennsylvania’s ‘all-of-the-above’ approach to growing our outdoor recreation industry is delivering real results.”

These efforts include:

More information about Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy and the Office of Outdoor Recreation is available on the DCNR website.

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