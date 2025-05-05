Key Details
Governance
- Ownership: Currently owned by PGC
- Land Strategy: Proposed land exchange with DCNR to add 495 acres (Glen Onoko Falls) to Lehigh Gorge State Park
- Trail Management: Operated by DCNR Bureau of State Parks
Operations
- Main Goal: Create a safer, scenic, and sustainable trail system
- Trail Care: Frequent maintenance for safety and sustainability
- Emergency Access: Redesigned trails for faster and safer responses
- Visitor Experience: Better views, improved trail connections and infrastructure
Fast Facts
Location
Lehigh Township, Carbon County
Size
495 acres
Current Trail System
1.5-mile loop trail with scenic overlooks and three waterfalls
Connectivity
Adjacent to Lehigh Gorge State Park and the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Trail
"The demand and importance of Glen Onoko Falls by the public has been on our radar for a long time. But we know the trail system needs significant work in order to provide safe access for all: for hikers, emergency first responders, and state park professionals alike. The land exchange will allow DCNR to do what we do best — to create safe and environmentally responsible trails that provide expanded outdoor recreation opportunities and deliver access to the most amazing and valued natural resources in the Commonwealth."
—John Hallas
DCNR Director of State Parks
Hunting
Public access for hunting would be maintained
Nearby parcel that PGC would acquire will offer more accessible hunting opportunities
Hunters play a critical role in Pennsylvania’s conservation efforts
Still Open. Still Awesome.
Among many opportunities to have fun outdoors, Pennsylvania’s award-winning system of 125 state parks includes the chance to experience the Milky Way in some of the darkest skies in the northeast U.S.; boat rushing whitewater; and sit on the beach along the shores of Lake Erie.
Pennsylvania’s state parks are still open, still awesome, and still reaching new heights with the addition of breathtaking waterfalls.