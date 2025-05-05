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    Glen Onoko Falls

    The Glen Onoko Falls area is a 495-acre tract within State Game Lands 141, located in Lehigh Township, Carbon County. Due to safety concerns and deteriorating trail conditions, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) closed the trail on May 1, 2019.

     

    VISITOR NOTE: The trail remains closed until further notice.

     

    Governor Josh Shapiro included the land exchange of this tract from PGC to the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) in his budget address, aiming to improve the safety of the trail system so that this popular destination can reopen and expand Lehigh Gorge State Park.

    Key Details

    Governance

    • Ownership: Currently owned by PGC
    • Land Strategy: Proposed land exchange with DCNR to add 495 acres (Glen Onoko Falls) to Lehigh Gorge State Park
    • Trail Management: Operated by DCNR Bureau of State Parks

    Operations

    • Main Goal: Create a safer, scenic, and sustainable trail system
    • Trail Care: Frequent maintenance for safety and sustainability
    • Emergency Access: Redesigned trails for faster and safer responses
    • Visitor Experience: Better views, improved trail connections and infrastructure

    Fast Facts

    Location

    Lehigh Township, Carbon County

    Size

    495 acres

    Current Trail System

    1.5-mile loop trail with scenic overlooks and three waterfalls

    Connectivity

    Adjacent to Lehigh Gorge State Park and the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Trail 

    "The demand and importance of Glen Onoko Falls by the public has been on our radar for a long time. But we know the trail system needs significant work in order to provide safe access for all: for hikers, emergency first responders, and state park professionals alike. The land exchange will allow DCNR to do what we do best — to create safe and environmentally responsible trails that provide expanded outdoor recreation opportunities and deliver access to the most amazing and valued natural resources in the Commonwealth."

    —John Hallas
    DCNR Director of State Parks

    Hunting

    Public access for hunting would be maintained

    Nearby parcel that PGC would acquire will offer more accessible hunting opportunities

    Hunters play a critical role in Pennsylvania’s conservation efforts

    Still Open. Still Awesome.

    Among many opportunities to have fun outdoors, Pennsylvania’s award-winning system of 125 state parks includes the chance to experience the Milky Way in some of the darkest skies in the northeast U.S.; boat rushing whitewater; and sit on the beach along the shores of Lake Erie.

    Pennsylvania’s state parks are still open, still awesome, and still reaching new heights with the addition of breathtaking waterfalls.