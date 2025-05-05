Glen Onoko Falls

The Glen Onoko Falls area is a 495-acre tract within State Game Lands 141, located in Lehigh Township, Carbon County. Due to safety concerns and deteriorating trail conditions, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) closed the trail on May 1, 2019.

VISITOR NOTE: The trail remains closed until further notice.

Governor Josh Shapiro included the land exchange of this tract from PGC to the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) in his budget address, aiming to improve the safety of the trail system so that this popular destination can reopen and expand Lehigh Gorge State Park.