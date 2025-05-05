The Roving Trail Crew is a specialty young adult crew that consists of eight total members and two project leaders. At times the crew will function as one unit, and other times the crew will be subdivided to work on separate projects.

The Trail Crew will focus on completing trail improvements projects across Pennsylvania. An anticipated major project in 2026 is the restoration of the Glen Onoko Falls Trail system in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. Work at Glen Onoko could comprise at least 50% of the season and includes a large amount of technical stonework. The remaining projects will be spent at parks and forests throughout Pennsylvania.

Members complete a block of work schedule, also known as a hitch-based, of Wednesday-to-Wednesday (eight days on with six days off). All crew members and leaders are required to stay on site during hitches and will return home when not on hitch. Food and lodging are provided while on hitch.