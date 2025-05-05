Roving Trail Crew Members
The Roving Trail Crew is a specialty young adult crew that consists of eight total members and two project leaders. At times the crew will function as one unit, and other times the crew will be subdivided to work on separate projects.
The Trail Crew will focus on completing trail improvements projects across Pennsylvania. An anticipated major project in 2026 is the restoration of the Glen Onoko Falls Trail system in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. Work at Glen Onoko could comprise at least 50% of the season and includes a large amount of technical stonework. The remaining projects will be spent at parks and forests throughout Pennsylvania.
Members complete a block of work schedule, also known as a hitch-based, of Wednesday-to-Wednesday (eight days on with six days off). All crew members and leaders are required to stay on site during hitches and will return home when not on hitch. Food and lodging are provided while on hitch.
Program Dates
March 16 – November 25, 2026
Schedule
Wednesday to Wednesday – 8 days on with 6 days off. 10-hour days.
Start and end times may fluctuate throughout the season.
Pay
$18.00 per hour
Benefits
- Paid time off
- Paid holidays
- Optional employee-sponsored benefits and professional training opportunities
Minimum Qualifications
- Ages 18-25 at the start of the program
- Able to conduct physically demanding work in all outdoor conditions. Including:
- The ability to hike up to 4 miles per day.
- Regularly lift/carry up to 40 pounds.
- Swing hand tools such as shovels, pick mattocks, and McLeods for 6+ hours per day.
- Able to live and work effectively with other team members to achieve goals and contribute to team success.
- Must be able to model safe and professional behavior at all times including wearing all appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Must have a valid drivers license and reliable transportation to and from hitch locations
- Must be a resident of Pennsylvania
- Willing/able to complete overnight hitches spending 8 days away from home at a time.
Preferred Qualifications
- An interest in conservation careers, trade skills, or a related field is highly encouraged.
- Experience in trail construction and maintenance
- Experience with hitch-based work
Living Accommodations
- The Trail Crew will stay on-site at the parks/forests they are working in. Accommodations will vary depending on park availability. In some cases, cabins or other housing may be available. When park housing is not an option, the crew will be tent camping and set up base camp. Base camp and tent camping will be covered during crew member training. Due to the remote areas that we work in and limited housing options, crew members will be expected to share living spaces while on hitch. Individual rooms will be assigned when available but are not always guaranteed. All food is provided while on hitch.
- No accommodations are provided during off days. Members must have a residence in PA to return to during these times.
Personal Vehicle Information
- Required for transport to and from hitch locations. Must have a clean driving record.