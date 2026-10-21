Erie, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is holding a second public meeting to solicit feedback to update the Master Plan for the Presque Isle State Park Complex, which includes Presque Isle State Park, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC), and Erie Bluffs State Park.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28 at 6:00 PM at TREC. DCNR staff will provide an update to the Master Plan development process including a summary of the existing conditions, public and stakeholder input to date, key findings and planning priorities, and an introduction to potential improvements being considered for inclusion in the Master Plan.

“The Presque Isle Complex is one of the most beautiful, unique places in our system, and we are excited to plan for its future,” said State Parks Director John Hallas. “We thank those who have already submitted feedback on the Master Plan for the Presque Isle State Park Complex and welcome the public to attend the October 28 meeting to learn more about what’s in store for Pennsylvania’s only seashore.”

The master plan will serve as a roadmap for the next 25 years, ensuring a thoughtful balance of natural resource protection and recreational opportunities throughout the park complex. DCNR uses the plan to evaluate current facilities, identify future needs, and recommend improvements that align with community values and conservation goals.

For updates, announcements, and opportunities to get involved, visit the Presque Isle State Park Complex master planning website.

Featuring Pennsylvania’s only “seashore,” Presque Isle offers its visitors a beautiful coastline and many recreational activities, including swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, bicycling, and in-line skating.

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) is an educational center dedicated to teaching visitors about the unique 3,200 acres of Presque Isle and the many different forms of life that inhabit the peninsula. The center also serves as a center for research – contributing to conservation efforts and promoting environmental awareness, helping to preserve the unparalleled beauty of Presque Isle.

Erie Bluffs is a 587-acre state park known for its forested wetlands, Great Lakes region sand barren ecosystems, 90-foot bluffs overlooking Lake Erie, and Elk Creek, which provides excellent steelhead fishing opportunities.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about state parks and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

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