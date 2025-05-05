Public Meetings
- Next Public Meeting: TBD (Late Winter 2026)
About the Project
Shaping the future of the Presque Isle State Park Complex
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Bureau of State Parks, is preparing a comprehensive Master Plan for the Presque Isle State Park Complex (PRIS), which includes Presque Isle State Park, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, and Erie Bluffs State Park.
This planning effort will create a 25-year roadmap to ensure the park complex strikes the right balance between protecting natural resources and providing high-quality recreational opportunities and facilities. The plan will serve as both a guide for future decision-making and a reference document.
The planning process will be collaborative, involving DCNR staff, the Presque Isle State Park Complex Advisory Committee, local user groups, and the regional public. Input and data will shape both a prioritized action plan and an implementation strategy for the future.
The Master Plan will:
- Assess current natural resource conditions, recreational trends, and facility needs.
- Identify opportunities to improve and protect the complex’s unique landscapes, habitats, and cultural resources.
- Guide future development, redevelopment, and programming to support recreation, education, and conservation.
- Ensure facilities and programs remain inclusive, accessible, and welcoming to all.
The Master Plan will be developed in five steps:
-
1
Review Existing Information
Gather and summarize background information about the park complex, including visitor use, facilities, natural resources, and past planning efforts.
-
2
Study the Parks
Take a close look at both natural features (like plants, wildlife, water, and landscapes) and built features (like trails, roads, utilities, and recreational facilities).
-
3
Understand Needs of Visitors
Learn from visitors, staff, and user groups about what’s working well, what’s missing, and what the priorities should be for the future.
-
4
Develop Recommendations
Use what we’ve learned to design strategies that balance conservation with recreation, improve visitor experiences, and strengthen park operations.
-
5
Prepare the Plan
Develop a final plan that summarizes findings and provides clear goals, actions, and priorities to guide the park complex for the next 25 years.
Ultimately, the Master Plan will serve as a living document, a roadmap for protecting resources, enhancing recreation, and supporting the long-term sustainability of the Presque Isle State Park Complex. It will ensure the complex remains a place where future generations can enjoy, learn, and connect with nature.
- December 1, 2025: Press Release - Launching the Public Survey (LINK)
WRA is a multidisciplinary consulting firm with more than 900 staff and over 110 years of experience designing parks, trails, and recreational spaces throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. WRA has worked on projects ranging from small neighborhood playgrounds to large regional parks, with a focus on creating spaces that are safe, enjoyable, and environmentally sensitive.
For the Presque Isle State Park Complex Master Plan, WRA is the prime consultant. They will provide project management, landscape architecture support, civil engineering and site analysis planning, transportation planning, architectural and park facility analysis and cost estimating. They will ensure that both natural areas and recreational opportunities meet the needs of all park visitors.
Pashek + MTR is a Pittsburgh based landscape architecture and community planning studio. Their mission is to improve the environment and the communities served by connecting people with the natural world, and each other, through sustainable and equitable planning and design practices. They provide an expansive skill set that includes play spaces, parks and recreation, community planning, sustainable site design, and public and private gardens. Pashek + MTR will be the public face of the masterplan and will work with DCNR to engage the community, gather input, and ensure the process is inclusive and accessible to everyone.
Biohabitats brings expertise in ecological planning, climate resilience, and natural resource conservation. They study how ecosystems function beyond individual park boundaries to ensure that future park development protects wildlife, water resources, and natural habitats, while also considering the needs of park visitors.
Skelly and Loy, Inc. specializes in cultural resource assistance and historic preservation. Their team helps identify and preserve the important historical and archaeological elements of the park. For this project, they are ensuring that our parks’ history and cultural heritage are protected and celebrated while planning for the future.