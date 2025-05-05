About the Project

Shaping the future of the Presque Isle State Park Complex

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Bureau of State Parks, is preparing a comprehensive Master Plan for the Presque Isle State Park Complex (PRIS), which includes Presque Isle State Park, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, and Erie Bluffs State Park.

This planning effort will create a 25-year roadmap to ensure the park complex strikes the right balance between protecting natural resources and providing high-quality recreational opportunities and facilities. The plan will serve as both a guide for future decision-making and a reference document.

The planning process will be collaborative, involving DCNR staff, the Presque Isle State Park Complex Advisory Committee, local user groups, and the regional public. Input and data will shape both a prioritized action plan and an implementation strategy for the future.

The Master Plan will:

Assess current natural resource conditions, recreational trends, and facility needs.

Identify opportunities to improve and protect the complex’s unique landscapes, habitats, and cultural resources.

Guide future development, redevelopment, and programming to support recreation, education, and conservation.

Ensure facilities and programs remain inclusive, accessible, and welcoming to all.

Project Steps The Master Plan will be developed in five steps: 1 Review Existing Information Gather and summarize background information about the park complex, including visitor use, facilities, natural resources, and past planning efforts. 2 Study the Parks Take a close look at both natural features (like plants, wildlife, water, and landscapes) and built features (like trails, roads, utilities, and recreational facilities). 3 Understand Needs of Visitors Learn from visitors, staff, and user groups about what’s working well, what’s missing, and what the priorities should be for the future. 4 Develop Recommendations Use what we’ve learned to design strategies that balance conservation with recreation, improve visitor experiences, and strengthen park operations. 5 Prepare the Plan Develop a final plan that summarizes findings and provides clear goals, actions, and priorities to guide the park complex for the next 25 years. Ultimately, the Master Plan will serve as a living document, a roadmap for protecting resources, enhancing recreation, and supporting the long-term sustainability of the Presque Isle State Park Complex. It will ensure the complex remains a place where future generations can enjoy, learn, and connect with nature.

Master Plan Updates December 1, 2025: Press Release - Launching the Public Survey (LINK)