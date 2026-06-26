Yesterday, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, alongside trail volunteers and local officials, officially opened the second 11-mile stretch of the new Musser Gap Trail in Rothrock State Forest, Centre County – marking the latest significant step in the development of approximately 50 new miles of sustainable trails connecting communities and providing outdoor adventure in Centre and Huntingdon counties.

DCNR has invested nearly $3 million in land acquisitions, trail development, and the extension of the Musser Gap Trail, including $500,000 for the second phase. This effort is made possible through collaboration with the Rothrock Trail Alliance (RTA), ClearWater Conservancy, local governments, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, and other private supporters.

“Investing in sustainable trails like this connects people to nature and strengthens Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation economy — we are proud to work with community leaders like the Rothrock Trail Alliance, the ClearWater Conservancy, Centre County Commissioners and other leaders who recognize that outdoor access and economic vitality go hand in hand,” said Secretary Dunn. “The Musser Gap Trail is a powerful example of what we can achieve when passionate communities, public agencies, and local organizations come together with a shared vision.”

The long-term vision for the new trail is a 50-mile loop system of natural-surface, sustainable biking, hiking, and equestrian paths that will connect with hundreds of existing miles of trails throughout Rothrock State Forest. The project aligns with Governor Shapiro’s broader strategy to improve quality of life and economic opportunity in the Commonwealth by supporting infrastructure that encourages outdoor recreation, all modes of transportation, and vibrant main streets.

DCNR awarded $375,000 to the RTA for the third phase of the Musser Gap Trail, which would connect the trail to Greenwood Furnace State Park. This new connection would create access to Greenwood Lake and ample camping opportunities at the park and would bring the length of the new trails to about 30 miles.

The Rothrock Trail Alliance is seeking volunteers to assist in a variety of ways, including trail finish work, website maintenance, social media, capital campaign support, membership tracking, communications, and more.

“It’s our community that made this happen. They’re the ones, whether it’s the business, our elected officials, our citizens, that made this happen,” said Jay Ziegler, Rothrock Trail Alliance Board Chair. “Together with previous work, the community has built a total of 18 miles of trail in Rothrock State Forest.”

“This work has been a labor of love for nearly a decade … We have a commitment to shared-use trails that allow more people to access the forest with less impact on the forest itself,” said Elizbeth Crisfield, executive director of the ClearWater Conservancy. “ClearWater is proud to be the nonprofit home for the Rothrock Trail Alliance and to work for equitable access to nature across all our programs, especially including our land protection program and Centered Outdoors.”

“The Center County Commissioners have supported this project through ClearWater Conservancy, the Rothrock Trail Alliance’s nonprofit home, for five years — we jumped in with both feet,” said Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins. “The loop system will connect Centre and Huntingdon counties, which will expand opportunities in Rothrock State Forest. [Tourism] has now gone to an over $1 billion industry in just in Centre County, employing over 8,000 people. Pre-covid, it was only 6,000, so that’s like a 33 percent increase in employment in a major industry.”

“This project represents more than 11 miles of trail we’re here to celebrate today — it represents the kind of infrastructure investment that makes our region stronger,” said Eric Engelbart II, President and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. “These trails are built first and foremost for the people who live here, for the families, the hikers, the runners, the cyclists, outdoor enthusiasts, and residents who want the beauty of the Rothrock State Forest for in a new way. At the same time, projects like this strengthen our visitor economy. When we invest in outdoor recreation, we create experiences that attract people to Happy Valley and the surrounding region. Visitors come here to explore, stay in hotels, eat in our restaurants, shop in our communities and support local businesses.”

“We have thousands of miles of existing trails in Huntingdon County … and we’ve made a commitment as a visitors bureau to supporting our trails,” said Matt Price, Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau Executive Director. “This project accomplishes two major goals in the Huntingdon County Active Transportation Plan: Establishing trail connections to our neighboring counties … and we’re also making connections to our communities and our parks, like Whipple Dam.”

Shapiro Administration’s Record on Outdoor Recreation

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy has grown to $20.4 billion, supporting approximately 177,000 jobs and generates $9.5 billion in wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Since taking office, the Governor and his Administration have helped grow the industry by $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 jobs. The Governor has made outdoor recreation and tourism a central part of his economic development strategy, positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in outdoor recreation by:

Unveiling the Great American Getaway, to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth.

Securing $422,000 to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation, helping connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers.

Completing $228 million in infrastructure improvements across Pennsylvania’s public lands since taking office in 2023.

Rothrock State Forest is named for Dr. Joseph Trimble Rothrock, a native of Mifflin County and the Commonwealth’s first forestry commissioner. He is recognized as the “Father of Forestry” in Pennsylvania. Rothrock State Forest comprises 96,975 acres that spread across the rugged ridges Huntingdon, Centre, and Mifflin counties.

Whipple Dam State Park is a 256-acre park that features Whipple Lake and is a perfect place for a picnic or hike. It is a hub for boating, fishing, hunting, picnicking, swimming, wildlife watching and other seasonal recreational activities.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information on Rothrock State Forest and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.