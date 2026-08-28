Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Taylor Miller as an assistant manager for the Hickory Run State Park Complex in Eastern Pennsylvania.

“Taylor’s deep appreciation for the environment and conscious stewardship of natural resources are a tremendous addition to the popular Hickory Run State Park Complex,” said Secretary Dunn. “We are eager to see the impact her thoughtfulness and servant-leadership mentality have on staff, visitors, and the surrounding community for the foreseeable future.”

Miller assists with oversight of the park complex, which is centered around the 15,990-acre Hickory Run State Park in Carbon County. This large park lies in the western foothills Pocono Mountains, within the Pocono Forests and Waters Conservation Landscape, and has more than 40 miles of hiking trails, three state park natural areas, miles of trout streams and is a hub for recreation and sightseeing.

The complex also includes 6,107-acre Lehigh Gorge State Park and 3,105-acre Nescopeck State Park.

“The Hickory Run State Park Complex has three amazing parks and I am proud to have the opportunity to help lead our wonderful team in these amazing natural spaces,” said Miller. “I love talking to visitors from all over the world and experiencing the great outdoor recreation opportunities at the parks, from the hiking and scenic views to the iconic boulder field and our popular campsites.”

A Sinking Spring, Berks County native, Miller says managing at state park meets a goal she set in high school. Miller remembers always enjoying the outdoors and recounted many visits to Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center. Racher Barr, a family friend and former educator at Nolde, helped foster Miller’s love of the outdoors.

Miller earned an undergraduate degree in Parks and Recreation from East Stroudsburg University, and holds dual master’s degrees in Park and Resources Management and Environmental Education from Slippery Rock University.

After working at Cape Cod National Seashore and as an environmental educator for Berks and Lancaster counties, Miller began her career with DCNR as a park manager trainee in the eastern region of Pennsylvania State Parks. She was assigned to her current role at the Hickory Run Complex following graduation.

Miller likes to spend time outdoors hiking and taking nature photographs. When she isn’t working, she enjoys pottery, reading, watercolor painting, and spending time with her husband, Tanner, and their dog, Chip.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about Hickory Run State Park and find more information about events on public lands here.

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