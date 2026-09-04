Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Emily Reed as the assistant manager for the Delaware Canal State Park Complex in Eastern Pennsylvania.

“Emily’s passion for nature and ability to lead by example are a welcome addition to Delaware Canal and Ralph Stover,” said Secretary Dunn. “We are confident she is the right leader to help steward the conservation of these beautiful natural spaces millions of visitors use annually.”

Reed assists with oversight of the park complex, which is centered around the 830-acre Delaware Canal State Park and includes the nearly 59-mile historic towpath, 50-acre pond, 11 river islands and many miles of shoreline. From riverside to farm fields to historic towns, visitors to Delaware Canal State Park enjoy the ever-changing scenery along its corridor. The complex also includes 45-acre Ralph Stover State Park,

“I am grateful for the opportunity to assist leading these wonderful parks that are beloved by so many,” said Reed. “I love working here, meeting new people, and experiencing the amazing natural resources in these parks. I look forward to meeting new visitors and community members who share a love of nature and spending time outdoors.”

DCNR recently completed $6 million in critical infrastructure improvements at Delaware Canal and Reed added that the park complex team will be managing restoration projects in the near future.

A Monroeville, Allegheny County native, Reed grew up hiking, playing in streams, and observing rock formations. She said she developed her love of nature innately because her parents are not into the outdoors. Reed noted that her love of nature, specifically geology, was discovered through finding clarity and feeling more centered when outside.

Reed holds an undergraduate degree in Geology from Mercyhurst University. She spent five years working in banking before beginning her career with DCNR as a park manager trainee in the western region of state parks.

When she isn’t working, Reed enjoys spending time with her husband, Brad, who is an environmental educator at Beltzville State Park, and their son, Parker. She is an avid hiker, enjoyer of geologic features and enjoys exploring local disc golf courses and playgrounds.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about Delaware Canal State Park and find more information about events on public lands here.

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