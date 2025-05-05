Keep Forests as Forests

Conserving forests to keep trees where they are and avoid permanent deforestation maintains large carbon pools across the landscape.

Healthy Forests Sequester and Store More Carbon

Forest longevity and resiliency depends on health. Prescribed fire, sustainable timber harvesting, and practices to address forest threats such as invasive plants, insects, diseases, and wildfires all help keep our forests healthy, resilient, and sequestering and storing carbon.

Plant Trees

Planting trees anywhere, but especially in urban areas, along streams, and abandoned mine lands, is one of the best ways to promote many environmental and social benefits, including carbon storage.

Conserve and Enhance Wetlands

Wetlands capture atmospheric carbon and store it in their living and dead plants and soils. It is important to conserve wetlands and restore them when possible. Healthy, functioning wetlands store carbon in their vegetation, peat, litter, soils, and sediment.

Regenerate and Restore Vigorous Young Forests

Regenerating and growing new forests is important in keeping sites productive. Young forests capture carbon quickly. These young trees and forests also enhance or restore a variety of habitats.

Conserve and Enhance Old Growth and Late-Successional Forests

Mature trees and forests continuously capture carbon, which is stored in wood, roots, and soils. The older and healthier a forest, the more carbon it can sequester and store. Conserving old growth forests and enhancing the growth of late-successional forests can increase carbon benefits. A mix of older forests and younger forests across the landscape is vital for forest health and habitat benefits. In some cases, extending harvest rotations of healthy, mature forests can enhance carbon storage.

Support the Use of Durable Wood Products

Durable wood products such as construction materials, cabinets, furniture, and flooring continue to store carbon for the life of those products. Durable wood products can be a better alternative to more carbon-intensive products like steel or concrete.

Practice Sustainable Forest Management for Carbon Benefits

Sustainable forestry (silviculture) and industry-accepted best management practices (including third-party certification), increase forest health and resilience and promote the use of durable wood products.

Protect Soil Health

Soils are a significant carbon pool and should be managed carefully. Limiting soil disturbance or loss during forest operations and restricting activities in riparian buffer zones protect soil health.

Learn, Plan, Monitor, and Adapt

The science of carbon management continues to evolve. Learning more about our forests, planning for success, monitoring impacts, and continuously adapting will help our forests remain healthy, resilient, and storing carbon in the long term.