Apply for the PA Woodland Resilience Enhancement Network

Overview
PWREN is a program that helps woodland owners take care of their forests. It provides funding to cover most of the cost of creating a forest management plan and carrying out practices that make woodlands healthier, stronger, and more valuable. The program is run by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.
Who Can Apply?
You may qualify if you:
- Own at least 10 acres of connected forest in Pennsylvania
- Own no more than 2,500 acres total
- Are a non-industrial landowner (not a company managing land for timber production)
How Does the Cost-Share Work?
PWREN reimburses 80%–100% of the cost of approved practices, up to $25,000:
- 100% for Historically Underserved Landowners:
- Veterans discharged in the last 10 years
- Landowners who have owned their woods for less than 10 years
- Members of federally recognized tribes
- Landowners in high-poverty areas
- Landowners who self-identify as limited-resource producers (based on USDA tools)
- 90% for landowners in or joining a Woodland Stewardship Network
- 80% for all other eligible landowners
(For Historically Underserved Landowners, payments go directly to the approved forestry professional doing the work.)
What Activities Are Covered?
In addition to covering the cost of writing a practice plan, PWREN can help pay for:
- Managing brush or weeds
- Improving forest stands
- Releasing crop trees (helping the best trees grow)
- Treating invasive pests
- Planting extra trees or shrubs
- Forest farming projects
- Seeding herbaceous cover
- Agroforestry plantings (up to $5,000, not available as the first practice reimbursed)
How to Apply
-
1
Contact Your County Service Forester.
Find the DCNR Service Forester in your county (PDF). They’ll visit your property, walk the woods with you, and help you start an application.
-
2
Application Review
Your application will be reviewed to make sure you qualify. If it’s approved, you’ll move on to the next step.
-
3
Sign a Landowner Agreement
A PWREN project coordinator will reach out to help you sign a simple agreement. This confirms you’re joining the program.
-
4
Connect With a Forestry Professional
The coordinator will help you find a Technical Service Provider or Consulting Forester. They’ll write a forest practice plan and carry out approved work on your property.
-
5
Complete the Work
The forestry professional does the work outlined in your plan, such as planting trees, managing brush, or improving forest stands.
-
6
Submit Your Receipts
When the work is finished, send your receipts and documentation to the PWREN project coordinator.
-
7
Receive Your Reimbursement
After your paperwork is approved, you’ll get a reimbursement check covering 80%–100% of your costs (depending on your eligibility).