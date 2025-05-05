Apply for the PA Woodland Resilience Enhancement Network

Overview

PWREN is a program that helps woodland owners take care of their forests. It provides funding to cover most of the cost of creating a forest management plan and carrying out practices that make woodlands healthier, stronger, and more valuable. The program is run by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.

Who Can Apply?

You may qualify if you:

Own at least 10 acres of connected forest in Pennsylvania

Own no more than 2,500 acres total

Are a non-industrial landowner (not a company managing land for timber production)

How Does the Cost-Share Work?

PWREN reimburses 80%–100% of the cost of approved practices, up to $25,000:

100% for Historically Underserved Landowners: Veterans discharged in the last 10 years Landowners who have owned their woods for less than 10 years Members of federally recognized tribes Landowners in high-poverty areas Landowners who self-identify as limited-resource producers (based on USDA tools)

for Historically Underserved Landowners: 90% for landowners in or joining a Woodland Stewardship Network

for landowners in or joining a Woodland Stewardship Network 80% for all other eligible landowners

(For Historically Underserved Landowners, payments go directly to the approved forestry professional doing the work.)

What Activities Are Covered?

In addition to covering the cost of writing a practice plan, PWREN can help pay for: