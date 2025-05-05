Biodiversity for Sustainability and Resilience

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is responsible for managing and conserving 2.5 million acres of forests, wetlands, and waterways on Pennsylvania state forest land and state parks, which accounts for almost 15% of Pennsylvania’s forested lands. The Wild Resource Conservation Act of 1982 gave DCNR the statutory mandate to classify the state conservation status of native wild plant species (i.e. rare, threatened, endangered). The Conservation and Natural Resources Act (Act 18 of 1995) gave DCNR the responsibility to survey the ecological resources of the Commonwealth and share information in Pennsylvania.

Climate change causes a loss of biodiversity by changing the conditions that plants and wildlife depend on. This happens in several ways, including:

creating a hotter, wetter climate with shorter winters and more heat waves, which stresses Pennsylvania plants and wildlife that depend on milder conditions.

allowing many forest diseases, pests, and invasive plants to thrive in warmer, wetter conditions.

causing stressed trees to die and be replaced by species that tolerate a warmer, wetter climate which reduces overall species diversity.

causing some plants to bud too early, before pollinators are active, and increasing the risk of frost damage during sudden temperature drops.

forcing some plants and wildlife to move north to find cooler conditions, while habitat fragmentation blocks their movement.

warming cool‑water streams that support species like brook trout, putting these plants and animals at risk.

Although climate change threatens biodiversity, the overall impact can be lessened with proper land management. Actively managing lands for healthy ecosystem function now makes them more resilient to climate change impacts to come. Maintaining healthy forests and wetlands also maximizes their ability to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, mitigating for some of the carbon dioxide emissions responsible for climate change.

DCNR is taking action to conserve biodiversity and protect ecosystem services by: