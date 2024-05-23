Skip to agency navigation
    Unemployment Compensation

    This page contains forms for UC Wage Reporting, Registration, and Benefits as well as informational pamphlets.

    Filing UC Forms

    The Department of Labor and Industry requires that employers electronically file Unemployment Compensation (UC) wage and tax information through UCMS.

    Electronically file or update information in UCMS

    The easiest and fastest way to register for a UC account number is electronically over the Internet using the Pennsylvania Business One Stop Shop.

    Completed forms should be mailed through USPS to:
    Office of UC Tax Services
    PO Box 68568
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8568

    If mailing through UPS/FedEx, please mail to:
    Office of UC Tax Services
    651 Boas St FL 9
    Harrisburg PA 17121-0751

    Completed forms may also be emailed to the department.​​

    Mandatory Postings

    Employers have to put up certain posters at work so employees know about labor laws. You can download these posters for free from the department. Not having these posters can lead to fines. 

    View and download the mandatory postings