    Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (ODHH)

    The Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (ODHH) is an office within the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry that serves all 67 counties. ODHH is your first stop on the path to learn about anything and everything related to hearing loss, such as services, technology, sign language interpreters, or laws that require equal access for people who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing.

    About Us

    ODHH provides three primary services, represented by the acronym AIR.

    We ADVOCATE for people with hearing loss who are not receiving proper services from government or private agencies.

    We distribute INFORMATION and answer questions on issues relevant to people with hearing loss.

    • We REFER people to appropriate organizations. ODHH is ready to serve as liaison, open doors, explain procedures and make referrals. No request is too small.

    ODHH also provides administrative support to the Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing, also established by Act 1997-37.

    Hearing aids & assistive technology: what you need to know

    This guide answers the most common questions about hearing aids and assistive technology received by ODHH. It educates individuals about the process of obtaining hearing aids, informs individuals of possible funding options, and promotes the use of assistive technology to allow individuals to have a fulfilling and independent life.

    Contact ODHH

    ODHH Resources & Services

    Printable Documents

    ODHH offers printable documents on a variety of topics, such as ODHH, demographics, communication strategies, sign language interpreters, and hearing aids. The Printable Library is updated regularly however, if you cannot find what you are looking for, please contact ODHH.

    Find an Interpreter

    This database allows you to quickly identify sign language interpreters who meet the Pennsylvania registration requirements defined in Act 57.

    There are 2 ways to best view the interpreters in the database:

    1. Select “Statewide” under COUNTIES COVERED to view the list of interpreters willing to work anywhere in the state.

    2. Select a specific county to narrow your search.

    Then select the interpreter’s name to view profile.

    The list can be printed for your files.

    If you are experience difficulties or have questions regarding the database, please contact Dee Dee Keiser in our Harrisburg office.

    Interpreter Database

    Directory of Services & Resources

    This directory has over 20 categories to allow you to quickly narrow your search by topic. Some categories include, captioning, sign language, and summer camps. If you would like to see your organization listed or need your existing listing updated, please utilize the available directory listing addition and change request formNote: This directory contains an "interpreter referral agency" category, but does not list interpreters. To search for a registered interpreter, please visit our interpreter search database.

    View the ODHH Resources Directory

    Services

    File a Complaint Against an ASL Interpreter

    ODHH maintains a list of state and provisionally-registered interpreters educating Pennsylvanians about the act, and enforces the act by investigating complaints.

    File complaint

    Request Help from ODHH

    ODHH serves individuals in all 67 counties. We're your main resource for hearing loss information, including services, technology, interpreters, and access laws.

    Request help

    Apply for a Deafblind Support Service Provider

    A Support Service Provider, or SSP, is a specially trained individual who provides access to the community for people who are DeafBlind. This allows the person who is DeafBlind to make decisions for themselves based on the visual, environmental and social information communicated by the SSP.

    Apply for provider

    Find an ASL Interpreter

    If you are looking for an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, the Department of Labor and Industry hosts a database to help you find certified interpreters.

    Find an ASL interpreter

    ODHH Proposed Regulations

    Under section 3(4) of the Sign Language Interpreter and Transliterator State Registration Act (act) (63 P.S. § 1725.3(4)), the Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (Office) within the Department of Labor and Industry (Department) is submitting this proposed rulemaking for the registration of sign language interpreters and transliterators.

    ODHH Proposed Regulations