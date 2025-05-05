ODHH Resources

800 Clarmont Avenue, Suite B

Bensalem PA 19020

267-525-7000(Voice)

215-645-4330(Videophone)

FAX: 267-525-7010



E-mail: pbevenour@warwickfamilyservices.com

Website: www.warwickfamilyservices.com

Populations Served: Children, Families

Services offered: Behavioral Management, Wrap Around Services

Reimbursement: In Pennsylvania, the provision of services may be covered and reimbursable either directly through the Department of Public Welfare (Medical Assistance) or through a contract with a behavioral health managed care organization. Prior to the initiation of services, pre-approval/prior authorization must be granted, which occurs on a case-by-case basis, subject to the client meeting established coverage guidelines. In Pennsylvania, children who meet these coverage guidelines are eligible to receive services without regard to family income. Effective July 1, 2009, most Pennsylvania participating commercial health insurance carriers are required by regulation to provide their subscribers with up to $36,000 of coverage for autism related services each year. Please contact us at 267-525-7000 to learn more about how this law may affect you. Currently, we provide specialized wraparound services in Philadelphia and Bucks counties through our contracts with the Department of Public Welfare (Medical Assistance) and the Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations Community Behavioral Health (CBH) and Magellan Health Choices. We have the ability to service clients in other Philadelphia area counties on a Non-participating basis. Please contact us at 267-525-7000 to learn if we can help.

Qualifications of Staff: Our treatment team will assess the clinical and behavioral needs of each child/family to create a plan to help the child and provide both behavioral and emotional support, which may include individual or family therapy when needed.

This team can consist of:

1. A Behavioral Specialist Consultant (BSC), who in conjunction with the family, develops an individual treatment plan for the child. Our Behavior Specialists all possess at least a Master’s Degree in Psychology, Social Work, Education or a related field and have at least 2 years post-Master’s experience in working directly with children. In addition, they are certified in providing Functional Behavioral Assessments;

2. A Mobile Therapist (MT) who provides intensive therapeutic services to the child and family in support. All Mobile Therapists hold at least a Master’s Degree in Psychology, Social Work or a related mental health field and 1 year post-Master’s experience in working directly with children and their families.

3. Therapeutic Support Staff (TSS)/Therapeutic Staff Support Aide (TSSA) who implements the behavioral treatment plan formulated by the BSC. TSSs all have at least a Bachelor’s Degree or 60 college credits and experience working with children. All TSSAs have at least 60 college credits and 3 years of full time work with children. All TSS/TSSA working in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program are fluent in American Sign Language (ASL)

Staff Experience: Our clinical staff in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program have experience working directly with the Deaf Community. All staff persons in the program are fluent in ASL and are trained in issues related to cultural competency as it relates to the Deaf Community. Our staff utilize accessible technology to coordinate and deliver service to support the whole family (VP, relay services, interpreters, messaging, etc.). Our staff has experience with children or family members with varying levels of hearing loss and preference in communication or use of assistive technology (ASL, BAHA, CI, hearing aids).

Accreditation: Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO)

Description: MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services’ goals and services are based on two fundamental principals:

The belief in the innate worth of the child with special needs and his/her family, and the belief that each individual regardless of disability, age, gender, religion, ethnic origin, race, economic status and/or sexual preference is entitled to maximize his/her potential as a human being and member of society.

It is the contention of MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services. that families of medically fragile and children with special needs are confronted with a multitude of issues and often overwhelming needs that cannot always be fully addressed by the caretaker or family system. MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services is committed to providing comprehensive family centered services, geared towards promoting the overall well being of the child and family.

Our programs are designed to promote family, health and empowerment, through short-term interventions provided in the home, school and/or office environment. It is MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services’ belief that in accomplishing this end, families will be better equipped to care for their child with special needs, with less stress and improved coping strategies, promoting the overall well-being of the family.

MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services’ services are provided in accordance with, and guided by, six core principles. These principles were developed by Pennsylvania’s Child and Adolescent Service System Program and were adopted by MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services as guiding principles. These principles can be summarized in six core statements. When services are developed and delivered according to the following principles, it is expected that they will operate simultaneously and not in isolation from each other.

1. Child-centered

Services are planned to meet the individual needs of the child, rather than to fit the child into an existing service. Services consider the child’s family and community contexts, are developmentally appropriate and child specific, and also build on the strengths of the child and family to meet the mental health, social and physical needs of the child.

2. Family-focused

Services recognize that the family is the primary support system for the child. The family participates as a full partner in all stages of the decision-making and treatment planning process, including implementation, monitoring and evaluation. A family may include biological, adoptive and foster parents, siblings, grandparents, other relatives, and other adults committed to the child. The development of mental health policy at state and local levels includes family representation.

3. Community-based

Whenever possible, services are delivered in the child’s home community, drawing on formal and informal resources to promote the child’s successful participation in the community. Community resources include not only mental health professionals and provider agencies, but also social, religious, and cultural organizations and other natural community support networks.

4. Multi-system

Services are planned in collaboration with all the child-serving systems involved in the child’s life. Representatives from all of these systems and the family collaborate to define the goals for the child, develop a service plan, develop the necessary resources to implement the plan, provide appropriate support to the child and family, and evaluate progress.

5. Culturally competent

Culture determines our worldview and provides a general design for living and patterns for interpreting reality that our reflected in our behaviors. Therefore, services that are culturally competent are provided by individuals who have the skills to recognize and respect the behavior, ideas, attitudes, values, beliefs, customs, languages, rituals, ceremonies and practices characteristic of a particular group of people.

6. Least restrictive/least intrusive

Services take place in settings that are the most appropriate and natural for the child and family and are the least restrictive and intrusive available to meet the needs of the child and family.