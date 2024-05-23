Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)

    OVR Office Directory

    The Office of Vocationahl Rehabilitation provides assistance through its regional offices located throughout the Commonwealth. To contact a regional office, review the addresses and phone numbers below.

    OVR Central Office | CTI at HGAC

    OVR CENTRAL OFFICE
    Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services
    Bureau of Central Operations
    Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    651 Boas Street, 7th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    717-787-5244 Voice
    717-787-4885 TTY
    800-442-6351* Voice
    866-830-7327* TTY

    HIRAM G. ANDREWS CENTER
    727 Goucher Street
    Johnstown, PA 15905
    814-255-8200 Voice
    814-255-5873 TTY
    800-762-4211* Voice/TTY

    OVR District Offices - *Toll Free in Pennsylvania

    District OfficeCounties Served 

    ALLENTOWN
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    45 N. Fourth Street
    Allentown, PA 18102
    610-821-6441 Voice
    800-922-9536* Voice
    888-377-9207* TTY

    		Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton

    ALTOONA
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    1130 12th Ave., Suite 500
    Altoona, PA 16601
    814-946-7240 Voice
    800-442-6343* Voice
    814-414-4707 Video Phone

    		Bedford, Blair, Centre, Fulton, Huntingdon

    ALTOONA
    Blindness & Visual Services
    1130 12th Ave., Suite 300
    Altoona, PA 16601
    814-946-7330 Voice
    866-695-7673* Voice
    844-242-1060* TTY

    		Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Somerset, Union

    DUBOIS
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    199 Beaver Drive
    Dubois, PA 15801
    814-371-7340 Voice
    814-371-7505 TTY
    800-922-4017* Voice

    		Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean

    ERIE
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    3200 Lovell Place
    Erie, PA 16503
    814-871-4551 Voice
    814-871-4535 TTY
    800-541-0721* Voice
    888-217-1710* TTY
    814-240-2477 Video Phone

    		Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, Warren

    ERIE
    Blindness & Visual Services
    4200 Lovell Place
    Erie, PA 16503
    814-871-4401 Voice
    814-871-4599 TTY
    866-521-5073* Voice
    888-884-5513* TTY

    Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren

    HARRISBURG
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    Forum Place
    555 Walnut Street, 8th Floor
    Harrisburg PA 17101
    717-787-7834 Voice
    800-442-6352* Voice
    717-255-0856 Video Phone

    Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry

    HARRISBURG
    Blindness & Visual Services
    Forum Place
    555 Walnut Street, 8th Floor
    Harrisburg PA 17101
    717-787-7500 Voice
    717-787-1733 TTY
    866-375-8264* Voice
    888-575-9420* TTY

    Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, York

    JOHNSTOWN
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    727 Goucher Street
    Section 10
    Johnstown, PA 15905
    814-255-6771 Voice
    814-255-5510 TTY
    800-762-4223* Voice

    Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, Westmoreland

    NEW CASTLE
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    1745 Frew Mill Road, Suite #1
    New Castle, PA 16101
    724-656-3070 Voice
    724-656-3252 TTY
    800-442-6379* Voice
    888-870-4476* TTY
    724-510-0522 Video Phone

    Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence

    NORRISTOWN
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    1875 New Hope Street
    Norristown, PA 19401
    484-250-4340 Voice
    484-250-4357 TTY
    800-221-1042* Voice
    888-616-0470* TTY

    Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery

    PHILADELPHIA
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    801 Market Street
    Suite 6034
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    215-560-1900 Voice
    800-442-6381* Voice

    		Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA
    Blindness & Visual Services
    801 Market Street
    Suite 6034
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    215-560-5700 Voice
    866-631-3892* Voice

    Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

    PITTSBURGH
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    531 Penn Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    412-392-4950 Voice
    412-392-5921 TTY
    800-442-6371* Voice
    888-870-4474* TTY

    		Allegheny

    PITTSBURGH
    Blindness & Visual Services
    531 Penn Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    412-565-5240 Voice
    412-392-5921 TTY
    866-412-4072* Voice
    888-870-4474* TTY

    Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington, Westmoreland

    READING
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    3602 Kutztown Road, Suite 200
    Reading, PA 19605
    610-621-5800 Voice
    800-442-0949* Voice
    484-334-4494 Video Phone

    		Berks, Schuylkill

    WASHINGTON
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    201 W. Wheeling Street
    Washington, PA 15301
    724-223-4430 Voice
    724-223-4443 TTY
    800-442-6367* Voice
    866-752-6163* TTY
    724-705-0341 Video Phone

    Fayette, Greene, Washington

    WILKES-BARRE
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    8 W. Market Street, Suite 200
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
    570-826-2011 Voice
    570-820-4848 TTY
    800-634-2060* Voice

    Bradford, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming

    WILKES-BARRE
    Blindness & Visual Services
    8 W. Market Street, Suite 200
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
    570-826-2361 Voice
    570-820-4848 TTY
    866-227-4163* Voice

    Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming

    WILLIAMSPORT
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    The Grit Building, Suite 102
    208 W. 3rd Street
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    570-327-3600 Voice
    570-327-3620 TTY
    800-442-6359* Voice
    800-654-5984* TTY

    Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union

    YORK
    Vocational Rehabilitation Services
    2550 Kingston Road, Suite 101
    York, PA 17402
    717-771-4407 Voice
    800-762-6306* Voice
    717-666-7301 Video Phone

    Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, York