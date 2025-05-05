Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Find an Interpreter

    This database allows you to quickly identify sign language interpreters who meet the Pennsylvania registration requirements defined in Act 57.

    There are 2 ways to best view the interpreters in the database:

    1. Select “Statewide” under COUNTIES COVERED to view the list of interpreters willing to work anywhere in the state.

    2. Select a specific county to narrow your search.


    Then select the interpreter’s name to view profile.

    The list can be printed for your files.

    If you are experience difficulties or have questions regarding the database contact us at odhh@pa.gov.

    Find an Interpreter