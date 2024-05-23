Skip to agency navigation
    Work

    Designation¹

    Comments

    Crack Sealing 

    		Maintenance 
    Seal CoatMaintenance 
    Slurry SealMaintenance 
    Ralumac applicationMaintenance 
    MicrosurfacingMaintenance 
    Fog SealMaintenance 
    Scrub SealMaintenance 
    Ultrathin Friction CourseMaintenance 
    RepavingConstruction 
    Cold In-Place RecyclingConstruction 
    Hot In-Place RecyclingConstruction 
    Milling with and without Thin HMA Overlay (Wearing Course)Construction 
    Leveling Course with Thin HMA OverlayConstruction 
    Base RepairConstructionMay be maintenance work if
    incidental to pothole patching.
    Pavement PatchingMaintenance 
    WideningConstruction 
    Shoulder UpgradeConstruction 
    Routine cleaning of drainage features, including minor pipe repairsMaintenancePipe Replacement is reconstruction and nonmaintenance.
    Repair of drainage features including pipe replacement.Construction 
    Guide Rail  
    • Partial Overhaul or Patching/Replacement of Damaged Parts In Kind
    		Maintenance 
    • Large-Scale Replacement or Upgrade.
    		Construction 

     

    ¹ The term construction includes construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration and/or repair work other than maintenance work and requires Pennsylvania prevailing wages. Work that is maintenance work is excluded from these wage requirements. A project that is comprised of both maintenance and non-maintenance will likely require Pennsylvania prevailing wages. 43 P.S. § 165-2(5).