Debarments and Settlements
Appeal a Prevailing Wage Rate Determination
A party may appeal a prevailing wage rate determination and opinions made by the Secretary to the Prevailing Wage Appeals Board.
Notes as Referenced in Predeterminations
The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance updated its Pennsylvania Building Journeyperson Laborer Notes to clarify existing tasks performed throughout the Commonwealth. The "Building Laborer Notes" link on the Bureau's website provides a list of those tasks that should be read in conformity with custom and usage of the construction industry in the geographic region in which they are utilized.
All links take users to a digital, downloadable PDF version of notes and definitions.
Asbestos Removal -- Asbestos Worker/Laborer
Electric Linemen
Painters (Building, Heavy, Highway)
Truck Driver (Building, Heavy, Highway)
Notes for 5 County Building Common Journeyperson Laborer
Notes for 5 County Heavy & Highway Laborers
Definitions for 5 County Building, Heavy, Highway Operators
Definitions for 7 County Building Construction Operators
Definitions for 13 County Common Journeyperson Laborer
Notes for 20 County Building Common Journeyperson Laborer
Definitions for 22 County Building Construction Operators
Definitions for 29 County Heavy Equipment Operators
Notes for 29 County Building Construction Common Journeyperson Laborer
Definitions for 29 County Heavy, Highway Construction Laborers
Definitions for 29 County Highway Construction Operators
Notes for 33 County Heavy & Highway Laborers
Definitions for 33 County Building Operators
Definitions for 33 County Heavy & Highway Operators