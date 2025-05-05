Skip to agency navigation
    Prevailing Wage

    L&I determines prevailing wage rates for the Pennsylvania construction industry and enforces the rates under the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act. Additionally, classifications are imposed for heavy highway and building construction projects that use public funds over $25,000.

    View the current debarments and settlements listings

    Appeal a Prevailing Wage Rate Determination

    A party may appeal a prevailing wage rate determination and opinions made by the Secretary to the Prevailing Wage Appeals Board. 

    Notes as Referenced in Predeterminations

    The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance updated its Pennsylvania Building Journeyperson Laborer Notes to clarify existing tasks performed throughout the Commonwealth. The "Building Laborer Notes" link on the Bureau's website provides a list of those tasks that should be read in conformity with custom and usage of the construction industry in the geographic region in which they are utilized.

    All links take users to a digital, downloadable PDF version of notes and definitions.

    Please call our main line and select the prevailing wage option at 1-800-932-0665.

    Tel:1-800-932-0665

    Contact one of our District Offices.

