UC Newsletter - Issues & Updates

The UC Issues Update was created in response to requests from employer groups. It is published quarterly and posted online.

The newsletter ensures that our external customers are aware of precedent court decisions, changes to UC regulations, opportunities to reduce UC contributions, and the Department of Labor and Industry's continuous quality improvement projects with regard to customer service. UC Issues Update features a "Questions & Answers" column that responds to employer concerns. Questions may be submitted to the Deputy Secretary for UC Programs at UCTaxServices@pa.gov.