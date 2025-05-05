If employment is covered under the PA UC Law, political subdivisions and certain 501(c)(3) employers have a choice of two methods of paying the PA UC tax.

The two methods are:

Contributory Method - employers pay contributions (tax) based on a contribution rate and taxable wage base paid to each employee each calendar year.

Reimbursable Method - employers may elect, if qualified, to reimburse the UC Fund for the amount of UC benefits charged to their account and billed dollar-for-dollar on either a quarterly or monthly basis.

Nonprofit employers exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code who elect the reimbursable method are required to reimburse the Fund for all regular benefits paid applicable to service with the employer, and for one-half of the extended benefits paid.

Political subdivisions of the Commonwealth who elect the reimbursable method are required to reimburse the Fund for all regular benefits attributable to their employ, and the full amount of extended benefits. For more details about the reimbursable method please review UCP-16 Unemployment Compensation for Reimbursable Employers.