Video Tutorials
How to File in Initial Unemployment Compensation Claim
L&I's Office of Unemployment Compensation provides a how-to video on filing an initial unemployment compensation claim.
Como presentar un reclamo de compensación de desempleo
L&I: How to Reopen a UC Claim
L&I's Office of Unemployment Compensation details how Pennsylvanians can reopen their claim.
Como Reabrir Su Reclamo de Compensación de Desempleo
How to Manually Calculate Benefit Payments for Accurate Tax Reporting
L&I's Office of Unemployment Compensation details the process of calculating benefit payments for accurate tax reporting.
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) - Unemployment Compensation (UC) System
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) reinforces the UC system's security with an added layer of protection to the sign-in process.
How to Change Communication Preferences
This video will provide you with the step-by-step process of changing your communication preferences within the new UC system.
How to File an Appeal
This video will provide you with the step-by-step process of filing a non-monetary determination appeal within the new UC system.
Waiting Room 101
This video will provide you with information regarding the new UC system waiting room for times when the system experiences a high volume of users.
Video Subtitle Instructions
To view auto-generated video subtitles (with various language options), please follow these steps on the YouTube video:
- Press the "Subtitles / Captions" button (until a red line appears below the icon)
- Press the “Settings” button.
- Press the "Subtitles / CC" button
- Press the button “Auto-translate"
- Select the desired language
