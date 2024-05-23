Boards, Councils & Committees

L&I Support Organization:

Bureau of Labor Law Compliance



Mandate/Authority:

Prevailing Wage Act, Act of August 15, 1961. P.L. 987, No. 442, 43 P.S. 165.1 et seq.



Mission:

Conducts hearings and determines any grievances or appeals arising out of the administration of the Prevailing Wage Act. Promulgates rules and regulations necessary to carry out duties.

The Prevailing Wage Appeals Board is a board created by the Prevailing Wage Act for the purpose of hearing and determining appeals or grievances arising out of administration of the Act. The seven-member board is comprised of mostly private citizens appointed by the governor. Currently, the board members are as follows:

Building Construction Contractor Representative​ - Jon O'Brien

Heavy and Highway Construction Contractor Representative - Richard J. Barcaskey

Building Construction Labor Representative - James T. Kunz III​

Heavy and Highway Construction Labor Representative - Joanne Manganello​

Political Subdivision Representative - Warren Faust

General Public Representative - Erin O’Brien-Hofmann​​

Labor & Industry Attorney Representative - Eric G. Preputnick, Esq., Chairman

The Prevailing Wage Appeals Board has regulations governing the filing of appeals or grievances, notices and hearings, and final determinations. These regulations are found at 34 Pa. Code §213.1-213.10.

Any questions or correspondence to the board may be sent to the following:

Attention: Gina S. Meckley

Administrative Assistant

PA Department of Labor & Industry

651 Boas Street, Room 820

Harrisburg, PA 17121

717-783-9276

gmeckley@pa.gov