Maximum 20 hp/15 kW motors permitted

The 720-acre Yellow Creek Lake is popular for boating with:

Sailboats

Motorboats

Kayaks

Canoes

Paddleboards

Boat launching ramps are available at the:

North shore

South shore

♿ Beach day-use area

Grampaps Cove (small launch)

Overnight mooring of boats is permitted in the park by special permit only.

For your safety, please be certain that required U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation devices are on board for all passengers.

Boat Registration

Motorboats must display a current boat registration.

Non-powered boats must display one of the following:

Boat registration

Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices

Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Complete information about boating rules and regulations in Pennsylvania is available from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Boat Rental

♿ Located in the main day-use area, the boat rental is operated by Yellow Creek Rental and Supply.

For more information, visit the Yellow Creek Rental and Supply Facebook page or call 724-403-2229.

Iceboating

Iceboating is permitted on the lake provided the boat displays a launch permit. Iceboats are not available for rental.

Ice thickness is not monitored. Explore the State Parks Winter Report for the current ice thickness.



Be Safe on the Ice