Maximum 20 hp/15 kW motors permitted
The 720-acre Yellow Creek Lake is popular for boating with:
- Sailboats
- Motorboats
- Kayaks
- Canoes
- Paddleboards
Boat launching ramps are available at the:
- North shore
- South shore
- ♿ Beach day-use area
- Grampaps Cove (small launch)
Overnight mooring of boats is permitted in the park by special permit only.
For your safety, please be certain that required U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation devices are on board for all passengers.
Boat Registration
Motorboats must display a current boat registration.
Non-powered boats must display one of the following:
- Boat registration
- Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices
- Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Complete information about boating rules and regulations in Pennsylvania is available from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Boat Rental
♿ Located in the main day-use area, the boat rental is operated by Yellow Creek Rental and Supply.
For more information, visit the Yellow Creek Rental and Supply Facebook page or call 724-403-2229.
Iceboating
Iceboating is permitted on the lake provided the boat displays a launch permit. Iceboats are not available for rental.
Ice thickness is not monitored. Explore the State Parks Winter Report for the current ice thickness.
Be Safe on the Ice
- Test ice thickness with an auger before recreating. Four inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for a single person. Seven inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for small group. Ice should be six inches thick for iceboating.
- Always carry safety equipment and know how to use it.
- Spread out. Crowds can put too much weight onto one area.
- Be aware of changes in ice thickness across a body of water. Perimeter ice is weaker due to shifting, expansion and sunlight reflecting off of the bottom.
- Avoid areas with protruding logs, brush, plants, and docks. These structures absorb heat, weakening the surrounding ice.
- Avoid areas with multiple or intersecting cracks, and standing water over ice.
- Venturing out on ice alone is not advisable. Take a friend along for fun and for safety.
- Wear a PFD (life jacket).
- Check the weather and plan accordingly. Several days with temperatures above freezing will weaken the ice.