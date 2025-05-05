Canal Trail

0.6 mile | Easiest Hiking | Point to Point | No Blazes

Recreations Permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing

Trailhead Amenities:

Canal Trail’s gentle terrain along with its peaceful setting along the remnants of the old North Branch Canal makes this trail suitable for hikers of all ages and skill levels. Beginning near the main day use area of the park, visitors can use this trail to access Eagle Trail via a short jaunt on Vosburg Road or loop back to Day Use along River trail.

Eagle Trail

1.01 mile | Easiest Hiking | Point to Point | No Blazes

Recreations Permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing

Trailhead Amenities:

Wander back in time as you stroll along the path of the former Lehigh Valley Railroad. This flat, easy trail guides you through the lush riparian zone of the Susquehanna River blending natural beauty with a sense of history.

Howlin’ Down

0.82 mile | More Difficult Hiking | Connector | Red Blazes

Recreations Permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead Amenities:

Expect to cross seasonal streams on this long, flowing downhill trail. Descending over 300 feet in elevation in less than a mile, this trail was designed for mountain bike enthusiasts.

Old Farm Road

0.25 mile | Easiest Hiking | Point to Point | No Blazes

Recreations Permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead Amenities:

This gravel trail provides access to several other trails within the park. It was used for many decades by farmers to provide access to the fields and old apple orchards on the property.

Red Tail Trail

0.23 mile | Easiest Hiking | Out-and-Back | No Blazes

Recreations Permitted: hiking

Trailhead Amenities:

This trail is a flat, beginner style trail. With its close proximity to wetland’s, it is an excellent opportunity for birders and other wildlife enthusiasts to watch local fauna.

River Trail

0.6 mile | Easiest Hiking | Loop | No Blazes

Recreations Permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing

Trailhead Amenities:

The River Trail offers a peaceful hike along the banks of the Susquehanna River. The gentle terrain makes the trail an ideal escape for all skill levels. Walk out and back or connect with Canal Trail to form a nice loop to the Day Use Area.

Vista Trail

2.36 miles | More Difficult Hiking | Point to Point | Yellow Blazes

Recreations Permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead Amenities:

Quick elevation gains and stonewall crossings mark this trail as you meander your way through forested habitat. When you reach the top, you can travel a short distance away on neighboring property to view Vista Point overlooking the Susquehanna River and Grist Flats farmlands in Mehoopany.

Walnut Loop

0.28 mile | Easiest Hiking | Loop | No Blazes

Recreations Permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing

Trailhead Amenities:

This is the perfect beginner trail for an easy, flat stroll through an old walnut tree grove. Though it is short, visitors have a great opportunity to see deer, eagles, and other wildlife in this forested habitat.

Whitetail Trail

0.85 mile | More difficult Hiking | Point to Point | Blue Blazes

Recreations Permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead Amenities:

This trail exhibits some short steep inclines as it winds through old sections of pasture and apple orchards that have since been left to grow into forested woodlands. Accessed from Old Farm Road, visitors can connect to Vista Trail.