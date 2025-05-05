Overview
Vosburg Neck State Park lies five miles west of Tunkhannock in Wyoming County. The park's 667 acres feature:
- Historic buildings from the 1700 and 1800s (not open to the public)
- Canal bed
- Rail bed
- 1800s-era cemetery
- Seven miles of trails
- Non-motorized boating access
- Picnic areas
The park is located in a lovely oxbow on the north branch of the Susquehanna River known as the Vosburg Neck.
Plan Your Visit
470 Vosburg Rd
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-392-6437
vosburgnecksp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Currently, bathrooms are limited on site to portable, temporary facilities, so plan accordingly.
Vosburg Neck State Park is in Wyoming County.
From Tunkhannock, take U.S. 6 W for approximately six miles. Turn left onto Vosburg Road. Travel 2.6 miles and turn left into the parking lot by the barn.
From Meshoppen, take U.S. 6 E for approximately 3.5 miles. Turn right onto Vosburg Road. Travel 2.6 miles and turn left into the parking lot by the barn.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.55003 Long. -76.00969
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospitals
Geisinger Community Medical Center (55 minutes, Emergency Room)
1800 Mulberry St.
Scranton, PA 18510
570-703-8000
Geisinger Convenient Care Tunkhannock (19 minutes, Urgent Care)
809 Hunter Highway
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-996-2790
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Environmental education programs at offered at Vosburg Neck State Park year round.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.