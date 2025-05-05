Tyler State Park hosts permit-only shotgun and archery deer hunts during hunting season on approximately 1500 acres.
During the Special Regulation shotgun hunt, the entire park is closed to visitors.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Tyler State Park
Tyler State Park hosts a 1-day shotgun and a 4-week archery special regulation deer hunt. 150 permits are available for the shotgun hunt, and 60 are available for the archery hunt.
A lottery for one of these permits can be entered from the last week of July to the first week of September. You can enter by bringing the required information to the Park Office, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am -3:00 pm. Contact the park office for more information.
If awarded a permit, you must attend a mandatory safety meeting to participate.
Sundays during this permitted timeslot are for scouting and set-up only.
During the shotgun hunt, the entirety of Tyler State Park is closed to visitors.
During the archery hunt, all areas north/northwest of Betz Hill Trail are open to hunting. Archery hunters are allowed to park in 4 locations, with a maximum of 16 hunters at any given time. 3 of these locations are designated grassy areas requiring the use of paved trails to access.
Permit-only shotgun/muzzleloader and archery hunting.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the park map.
Note: During the shotgun hunt, the entirety of Tyler State Park is closed to visitors.
During the archery hunt, all areas north/northwest of Betz Hill Trail are open to hunting. Archery hunters are allowed to park in 4 locations, with a maximum of 16 hunters at any given time. 3 of these locations are designated grassy areas requiring the use of paved trails to access.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed during the late-season archery hunt only. These must be portable and removed daily. Contact the office for additional details.
This park is a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
State Game Lands 139, Nockamixon State Park, and State Game Lands 56 are nearby and allow hunting.
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.