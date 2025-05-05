Tyler State Park hosts a 1-day shotgun and a 4-week archery special regulation deer hunt. 150 permits are available for the shotgun hunt, and 60 are available for the archery hunt.

A lottery for one of these permits can be entered from the last week of July to the first week of September. You can enter by bringing the required information to the Park Office, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am -3:00 pm. Contact the park office for more information.

If awarded a permit, you must attend a mandatory safety meeting to participate.

Sundays during this permitted timeslot are for scouting and set-up only.

During the shotgun hunt, the entirety of Tyler State Park is closed to visitors.

During the archery hunt, all areas north/northwest of Betz Hill Trail are open to hunting. Archery hunters are allowed to park in 4 locations, with a maximum of 16 hunters at any given time. 3 of these locations are designated grassy areas requiring the use of paved trails to access.