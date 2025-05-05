The area that is now Tyler State Park was originally inhabited by the Lenni Lanape. Colonists purchased some of the land from William Penn in 1682.

Early in the 18th century, people farmed the land and families like the Coopers, Blakers, and Twinings built mills, houses, and barns. Neshaminy Creek supplied power for several mills, including the Cooper Mill and the Spring Garden Mill.

The paved trails in Tyler State Park were once farm roads. Many of the trail names indicate the farm routes they once were:

Mill Dairy Trail connected Spring Garden Mill and the Thompson Dairy

Stable Mill Trail went to the Tyler Stables

The original stone homes in the park are fine examples of early rural Pennsylvania farm dwellings. Ten farmhouses date from the 18th and 19th centuries and are currently being leased as private residences.

The Buckman Barn, located near the intersection of routes 332 and 413, is one of four barns in the park. It is a bank barn, which is built into a slope to provide easy wagon access to both levels. The Buckman Barn wasn’t built until the late 19th century, but sits on land purchased directly from William Penn in 1682.

The Spring Garden Mill still stands in the park near where route 332 crosses Neshaminy Creek. Although it now houses a community theater, the structure reflects its original purpose. From the outside, visitors can see where wagons pulled up to the mill and grains were hoisted by pulley, the waterwheel housing, and the ventilation cupola.

Before becoming a park, the Tyler Estate comprised 21 farms across two adjoining properties: Neshaminy Farms, consisting of 14 farms west of Neshaminy Creek in Northampton Township, and Indian Rock Farms, consisting of seven farms east of the creek in Newtown Township. George F. and Stella Elkins Tyler assembled the more than 2,000-acre estate between 1919 and 1929, beginning with the Solly Farm at the northern end of the present-day park. The Solly House served as their country residence until their mansion, Indian Council Rock, was completed in 1934. The former estate now encompasses both Tyler State Park and Bucks County Community College.

The Tyler mansion, now part of Bucks County Community College, was designed in the French Norman style and consisted of 45 main rooms, two dozen fireplaces, a Dutch Room, and an English Pub.

Tyler Stables, built in the 1920s, is a massive Colonial Revival barn and building that now houses Tyler Park Center for the Arts. It was built by Mr. Tyler to house his workers and horse groomers and board 25 horses. In addition, they raised poultry, sheep, and pigs. On weekends, Mr. Tyler would host the Huntington Valley Hunt Club for riding and fox hunting.

The land that is now Tyler State Park was acquired through Project 70 funding and has been developed using funds from Project 500, the Pennsylvania “Land and Water Conservation and Reclamation Act.” The park officially opened on May 25, 1974.