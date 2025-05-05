View the hunting boundary map.

Note: The Park Office, campground and Brooks Run cabin have established Safety Zones.

The George B. Stevenson dam is a restricted area. Firearms are allowed to be carried while crossing the dam but are not permitted to be loaded. Firearms can loaded once you have crossed the dam and are on open hunting areas.

Parking: Use designated parking areas and areas to pull off along main park road. Do not block roads or gates.