During established deer seasons, hunting is permitted daily on approximately 1200 acres.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Ridley Creek State Park
There are no firearm restrictions at this park.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
Note: The campground and day use areas are open to late season archery and flintlock hunting only.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed. Contact the office for additional details.
Special Canada goose hunting regulations are in place. Contact the park office for more information.
In state parks, the training of dogs is only permitted from the day following Labor Day through March 31 in designated hunting areas.
♿ Pennsylvania Game Commission Disabled Person Access Permits are honored. Call the office for suggestions on more accessible hunting areas.
This park is not a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Allegheny National Forest and State Game Lands 29 adjacent to the park are open to hunting.
Ridley Creek State Park is open to archery deer hunting only, except for controlled shotgun hunts.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
Note: Excluding safety zones, all areas north of Gradyville Road and a small portion east of Ridley Creek near the Orange Trail are open to hunting. Seasonal hunter parking is available.
Two controlled shotgun hunts are held in early October. Permits are awarded through a lottery that takes place in the late summer. Contact the park office for more information.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed, but must be portable and removed daily. Contact the office for additional details.
In state parks, the training of dogs is only permitted from the day following Labor Day through March 31 in designated hunting areas.
♿ Pennsylvania Game Commission Disabled Person Access Permits are honored. Call the office for suggestions on more accessible hunting areas.
This park is a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.