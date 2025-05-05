Maximum 20 hp/15 kW motors permitted

The 17,088-acre Pymatuning Reservoir is popular for boating with:

Sailboats

Motorboats

Kayaks

Canoes

Paddleboards

♿ The reservoir has many boat launches along the shores, including an ADA accessible launch in the Jamestown Marina and Manning Boat Launch.

Boat Registration

Motorboats must display a current boat registration.

Non-powered boats must display one of the following:

Boat registration

Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices

Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission laws apply. Complete information about boating rules and regulations in Pennsylvania is available from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Marinas

The three Pymatuning State Park boat marinas have boat mooring:

Jamestown Marina (203-slip)

Espyville Marina (184-slip)

Linesville Marina (170-slip)

A comprehensive listing of all the rules, guidelines, and policies for boats that are moored overnight is available from the:

Pymatuning Marina and Mooring Manual (PDF)

The marinas also have available concessions that rent pontoon boats, motorboats, rowboats, canoes, and kayaks; and have a store that has bait, tackle, and snacks.

Jamestown Watercraft Concession

This facility is located within the 203-slip Jamestown Marina, where moorings are administered by Pymatuning State Park.

Located in the south end of the park two miles west of Jamestown, a new three-lane launch ramp compliments this facility, which is generally open late March through late October.

A variety of rental boats, snacks, bait, tackle, and a good selection of fishing gear are available.

For more information, visit the Jamestown boat rental website or contact the concessionaire at 724-999-4046.

GPS Decimal Degrees: 41.509 -80.472



Espyville Marina Concession

A 184-slip marina accommodates yearly moorings April 1 through October 31 in addition to having a variety of rental watercraft available to lease by the hour, day, or even week.

Complimenting the moorings and watercraft rentals, this facility has refreshments, bait, tackle, and a good selection of fishing gear for sale.

Located on the northeast side of the 2.5-mile causeway, which bridges the state of Pennsylvania with Ohio, it is easily accessible from PA 285.

An 850-foot breakwall doubles as an accessible fishing pier and attracts fisherman as well as boaters and sightseers to this beautiful marina.

For more information, visit the Espyville Marina website or contact the concessionaire at 724-927-2072.

GPS Decimal Degrees: 41.60877 -80.50145

Linesville Marina Concession

A 170-slip marina accommodates yearly moorings April 1 through October 31, in addition to having a variety of rental watercraft available to lease by the hour, day, or even week.

This facility also has snacks, bait, tackle, firewood, and a good selection of fishing gear.

Located at the “end of the road” two miles west of Linesville off of West Erie Street Extension, it is complimented by other state park facilities including a beach, campground, and cabin area.

A 280-foot accessible fishing pier adjacent to this marina is a popular fishing spot in the spring, summer, and early fall.

For more information, contact the concessionaire at 814-683-4339.

GPS Decimal Degrees: 41.65715 -80.46094

Shenango River Water Trail

This canoe and kayak trail follows the Shenango River from just below the Dam to Riverside Park in Greenville.

The trip takes about 3.5 hours to cover the nine river miles.

Conditions are best when the river gauge at the dam is between 4.75 and 5.5.

It is not recommended to use the river when the gauge is over 5.75.

The meandering river shoreline is mostly forested and provides close-up views of many species of ducks, birds of prey, and songbirds. Also be on the lookout for deer, beavers, and muskrats.

Water Level of Shenango River

The U.S. Geological Survey provides information about the water level of the Shenango River at Pymatuning Dam.

