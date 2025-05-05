Maximum 20 hp/15 kW Motors Permitted

The 1,635-acre Glendale Lake is popular for boating with:

Motorboats

Kayaks

Canoes

Sailboats

Paddleboards

Nine public boat launching areas are conveniently located throughout the park, along with three public mooring facilities.

Marina slips are available at Beaver Valley and at ♿ Prince Gallitzin marinas for boats up to 28 feet.

Safe Boating Practices

Swimming or diving from watercrafts is prohibited.

Towing people or boats is prohibited.

Operation of a watercraft is not permitted within 100 feet of swimming areas or within areas marked by buoys.

Be aware of possible hazardous weather while boating and practice boating safety. Wear a personal flotation device (PFD).

Wash your boat before and after using Glendale Lake to prevent the spread of invasive species.

Report strange or unusual behavior in the vicinity of the marinas or mooring areas to park rangers or marina hosts.

Rentable Boat Mooring, Slip, Rack, and Trailer Storage Spaces

To rent a dock slip, shoreline mooring space, boat rack, or dry storage parking space, contact the Prince Gallitzin State Park office at 814-674-1000.

Shoreline mooring spaces, boat racks, and dry storage parking spaces are available April 1 through October 31.

Marina slips are available May 1 through October 31.

All boating areas have public parking and a public boat launch, unless otherwise noted.

For more information about boat rental spaces, hazardous weather procedures, and using boating services in the park, view the Prince Gallitzin State Park Marina and Mooring Manual (PDF).

Prince Gallitzin and Beaver Valley Marinas

Dock slips accommodate pontoon boats, sailboats, and motorboats. ADA accessible spaces available.

Both marinas offer modern restrooms, shoreline fishing, and an overnight marina host.

On the south side of Glendale Lake, ♿ Prince Gallitzin Marina also has a fishing pier, boat concession, electric-vehicle charging station, and parking area for vehicles with boat trailers.

Prince Gallitzin Marina Map (PDF)

On the north side of the lake, Beaver Valley Marina also rents shoreline motorboat mooring and boat racks for kayaks and canoes.

Beaver Valley Marina Map (PDF)

Killbuck Boat Launch

Located at the end of Long Road, Killbuck Boat Launch offers non-flush restrooms and boat rental spaces:

Shoreline mooring spaces for sailboats, motorboats, canoes, and kayaks

Boat racks for canoes and kayaks

Dry storage parking spaces

Killbuck Boat Launch Map (PDF)

Turtle Cove Boat Launch

Turtle Cove Boat Launch, between Beaver Valley Marina and Pickerel Pond Day Use Area has shoreline mooring spaces for motorboats, canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats. Boat racks are available for canoes and kayaks.

Turtle Cove Boat Rack (PDF)

Wyerough Pontoon Mooring Area

By the Wyerough Finger of the lake, Wyerough Pontoon Mooring Area offers non-flush restrooms and shoreline pontoon boat mooring spaces.

Wyerough Pontoon Mooring Area Map (PDF)

Beaverdam Boat Launch

Near the dam, Beaverdam Boat Launch has non-flush restrooms and boat racks for canoes and kayaks.

Beaverdam Boat Rack (PDF)

Range Road Boat Launch

On the south side of the lake, Range Road Boat Launch offers boat racks for canoes and kayaks.

Range Road Boat Rack (PDF)

McKees Run Boat Launch

McKees Run Boat Launch, between the dam and Beaver Valley Marina, does not have any boat spaces available for rent.

It only has a public boat launch with parking.

Crooked Run Campground Boat Launch

Located off Hemlock Camping Loop, Crooked Run Campground Boat Launch opens when the campground opens in mid-April and closes in late October when the campground closes.

This launch area may be used by those camping in Crooked Run Campground.

No rental spaces are available at this location, but campers are able to moor boats along the shore for the length of their camping stay.

Parking is limited near the boat launch.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, there is a boat rental concession for campers.

Crooked Run Campground Map (PDF)

Boat Rentals and Concessions

Two watercraft concessions provide various services:



Prince Gallitzin Marina Concession and Boat Rental

The marina concession is open daily Memorial Day through Labor Day, from 8:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

It is open only weekends in late-May, September, and October, weather permitting.

Provides various services, including:

Watercraft rentals

Emergency towing

Sale of fuel

Concession store with clothing, packaged food, drinks, boating supplies, fishing bait, and souvenirs

Modern restrooms

​The marina concession is located at 197 Gibbons Road, Patton, PA 16668.

For concession and boat rental information, call the Prince Gallitzin Marina Concession at 814-674-2499.

Crooked Run Campground Boat Rental

The campground boat rental is open daily Memorial Day to Labor Day, from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Watercraft rentals are limited to those camping and their guests.

The boat rental is located off the Hemlock Camping Loop at 233 Campground Road, Patton, PA 16668.

For more information, call the boat rental at 814-674-8021.

Boat Registration

Motorboats must display a current boat registration.

Non-powered boats must display one of the following:

Pennsylvania boat registration

Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices

Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and rules apply.

Iceboating

Most of Glendale Lake is open for iceboating. A launching permit is required for iceboats.

Be Safe on the Ice

Test ice thickness with an auger before recreating. Four inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for a single person. Seven inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for small group. Ice should be six inches thick for iceboating.

Always carry safety equipment and know how to use it.

Spread out. Crowds can put too much weight onto one area.

Be aware of changes in ice thickness across a body of water. Perimeter ice is weaker due to shifting, expansion and sunlight reflecting off of the bottom.

Avoid areas with protruding logs, brush, plants, and docks. These structures absorb heat, weakening the surrounding ice.

Avoid areas with multiple or intersecting cracks, and standing water over ice.

Venturing out on ice alone is not advisable. Take a friend along for fun and for safety.

Wear a PFD (life jacket).

Check the weather and plan accordingly. Several days with temperatures above freezing will weaken the ice.

Lake Water Level

Visit the U.S. Geological Survey for the water level of Glendale Lake.