During established seasons, hunting is permitted daily on approximately 6800 acres, with the exception of migratory game bird hunting which remains prohibited on Sundays.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Oil Creek State Park
There are no firearm restrictions at this park.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
Note: Hunting is prohibited in both the Blood Farm and the Egbert Day Use Areas.
Hunting is also prohibited at Drake Well, which shares a northern border with the park, even though it is not managed by DCNR.
The township roads through the park are not winter maintained. Anyone, including hunters, should be mindful and pay attention to which roads are signed as No Winter Maintenance.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed. Contact the office for additional details.
In state parks, the training of dogs is only permitted from the day following Labor Day through March 31 in designated hunting areas.
♿ Pennsylvania Game Commission Disabled Person Access Permits are honored. Call the office for suggestions on more accessible hunting areas.
Hunters can sign out a key that will grant them access to one of three ADA gas well right of ways. Gate keys can be signed out at the park office during business hours. Keys must be returned by the date determined by park staff.
This park is a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.