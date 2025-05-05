Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop. Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route. Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle. Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.

Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles. More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface. Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe.

Divided into Lower and Upper sections by Baughman Rock Overlook, the trails can be accessed from across the GAP from the Middle Yough Boater Take-out and at Baughman Rock Overlook. This steep, rocky trail passes Baughman Rock, a spectacular overlook of the Youghiogheny River Gorge. This trail ends at the Sugarloaf sledding area.

3.0 miles | Most difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Black medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water

The short Beech Loop begins and ends at the Kentuck Campground Amphitheater. While passing through a towering forest of American Beech trees, Beech Trails connect Beech Loop and Camp Connector Trail and the GAP.



Betty Knox Trail

1.3 miles | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | Orange medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water

This wooded trail connects Tharp Knob Loop to Kentuck Campground.



Buffalo Nut Trail

0.1 mile | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Blue medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



This short trail connects Ferncliff Trail to Oakwoods trail.



Burd Trail

1.0 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Black medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



This trail loops through diverse habitats and connects Sproul Trail and Chulens Trail. This is a great trail for birding in the spring.



Canyon Edge Trail

1.0 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Yellow medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables



This short and winding loop is wooded and flat. It connects Upper Canyon Edge and McCune trails.



Chulens Trail

0.3 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Orange medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



This trail passes through a variety of habitats and an old homestead while connecting the Burd and Beech loops.



Cucumber Falls Trail

0.4 mile | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | White medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



This trail leads from Ohiopyle to Cucumber Falls, travelling along the river. This scenic, yet difficult trail travels along Entrance Rapid, giving a great view of the river and boaters. The trail then leads through a mature hemlock forest, hiking over some natural rock terrain on the way to Cucumber Falls. This trail is susceptible to flooding during high water events on the Youghiogheny River.



Eelah Trail

0.6 mile | Most difficult hiking | Connector trail | Black medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



This trail splits off Old Mitchell Loop to pass Sugar Run Falls and then connect to the GAP. This trail is very steep.



Ferncliff Trail

1.7 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Green medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



This trail hugs the edge of the peninsula near the river's edge and passes Ohiopyle Falls, Washington's Overlook, and Lovers Leap. Hikers pass through an old growth forest of towering hemlocks, white pines, and a variety of giant oaks. The other Ferncliff Natural Area Trails can be accessed from this trail.



Fernwood Trail

0.5 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | Orange medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



Connecting Ferncliff Trail and Oakwoods Trails, a mature forest with beautiful ferns and the remnants of the Ferncliff Hotel can be seen along this trail.



♿Great Allegheny Passage (GAP)

27 miles in the park, 150 miles total | Easiest hiking | Point-to-point trail | Mile markers

Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, cross-country skiing recommended, snowshoeing recommended

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, benches



27 miles of the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage are within Ohiopyle State Park. The flat, crushed limestone trail was once the railbed for the Western Maryland Railroad. This trail is suitable for all ages and is ADA accessible. The trail is excellent for hiking, jogging, biking, cross country skiing, snow shoeing, and strollers. There are a few bike repair stations along the trail. Modern restrooms, water access, and benches are located at the old Train Station near a parking area. There are also non-flushable restrooms (but no water access) located by the Ramcat Boater Launch Area. Memorial Benches are spread along several sections of the bike trail.



Great Gorge Trail

1.3 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | Black medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables



With trailheads at Cucumber Picnic Area and on the north side of the high bridge on the Great Allegheny Passage, this trail follows an old tramway that was used to transport coal from Keister Mine to the railroad. The trail passes through the best spring wild flower area in the park.



Hall Loop

1.0 mile | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | White medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables



In the Sugarloaf area, this loop ascends to the top of the sledding hill and passes through a variety of habitats. Hall Loop connects to Sarver Loop, Upper Sugarloaf Trail, and Oriole Trail. There is a warming hut open in the winter.



Hyatt Connector and Loop

2.0 miles | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Yellow medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: none



Between Sarver Loop and Pressley Ridge Connector, these trails traverse the Sugarloaf wildlife food plot areas and pass through varied habitats including open meadow.



Jackson Trail

0.2 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | Blue medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms



This short trail connects the Kentuck Campground Amphitheater to Kentuck Trail. Modern restrooms and water access are available next to the amphitheater.



Jonathan Run Trail

1.6 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | White medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



From the trailhead on Holland Hill Road, this trail crisscrosses Jonathan run before meeting the Great Allegheny Passage. Small waterfalls are numerous along the trail.



Kentuck Trail

0.8 mile | Most difficult hiking | Connector trail | Green medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water



This steep, somewhat rocky trail connects Kentuck Campground and Jonathan Trail.



Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail

6.3 miles in the park, 70 miles total | Most difficult hiking | Point-to-point trail | Mile markers

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



Ohiopyle serves as the southern terminus for the 70-mile Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail. This trail traverses the Laurel Ridge from Ohiopyle to the northern end near Johnstown. The trail is open for year-round hiking and backpacking. An overnight shelter area is located every eight to ten miles along the trail.

Ohiopyle State Park is 6.3 miles of vey strenuous and rocky hiking, leading to the first trail shelter. Hikers are rewarded for their efforts as they pass beautiful overlooks and creeks on this section.

Reservations for backpack camping are required. Reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance by calling 888-PA-PARKS or online. Same day reservation can be made by contacting the Laurel Hill State Park office at 724-455-3744.



McCune Trail 3.7 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | White medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: none



From the trailhead off of Sugarloaf Road, McCune Trail runs along the highest ridge in the park through various habitats and rock formations, and passes an overlook. (there is a bench at the overlook) Hikers can see an old springhouse and pond that are evidence of the old McCune homestead. If you look around the wooded area opposite from the homestead you can also see remnants of an old stone wall.



Meadow Run Trail

3.2 miles | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Green medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



Most of the trail follows Meadow Run, a delightful, rock strewn creek. Sections of this trail can be a little rocky. To see the Cascades, Flat Rock and the climbing area, the nearest trailhead is on Dinnerbell Road just east of the intersection with PA 381. The trail can also be accessed from the Meadow Run Natural Waterslides parking lot.



Oakwoods Trail

0.5 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | Black medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



This trail passes through a mature forest on the ridge of the peninsula.



Old Mitchell Loop

2.2 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Blue medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none



From the top of the Old Mitchell Place parking lot, this trail meanders through a variety of habitats including forest and meadow and is excellent for birding in the spring. Eelah Trail splits off to pass Sugar Run Falls and connects to the great Allegheny Passage.



Oriole Trail

1.6 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Yellow medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: none



This loop trail traverses the forested Sugarloaf Knob.



Pressley Ridge Trails

5.5 miles | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Red medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian, snowmobiling

Trailhead amenities: none



Between Lytle Road and Hyatt Loop are a series of loops that are under development and are poorly marked at this time. They are not recommended for novice trail users.



Sarver Loop

1.0 mile | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Blue medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: none



In the Sugarloaf area, this loop is accessed via Hall Loop.



Sproul Loop

1.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Yellow medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing recommended

Trailhead amenities: none



This trail begins at the second overflow lot outside of Kentuck Campground. This is the best trail for spring birding because the trails wind through a variety of habitats including forest, meadow, and wetland.



Sugar Run Trail

1.6 miles | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Yellow medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: none



This trail starts at Old Mitchell Place Parking Area and steadily descends until connecting to Jonathan Run Trail.



Sugarloaf Trails

6.0 miles | Most difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Blue medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian, snowmobiling

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables



Upper Sugarloaf Trail begins at the Sugarloaf Snowmobile and Mountain Biking Area by Sugarloaf Knob. This trail descends 800 feet in elevation and ends at the Middle Yough Take Out in Ohiopyle. Consider combing this with Baughman Trail to make a loop.



Tharp Knob Loop

1.0 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Green medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables, benches



From the Tharp Knob Picnic Area, this scenic trail travels through an old homestead and leads to Tharp Knob Overlook, which provides an outstanding view of the Borough of Ohiopyle. This trail has several fitness spots along the way, with instructions on how to use each stop to help get your heart rate up.



Tom Faucet Trail

1.0 mile | Most difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | White medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water



This trail connects the Kentuck Campground contact station and the Great Allegheny Passage near the Borough of Ohiopyle. The trail steeply descends down a small ravine and traverses a stream along the way. Modern restrooms and water access are available in the Kentuck Campground.



Upper Canyon Edge Trail

1.5 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | Yellow medallions

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: none



This easy trail connects McCune Trail to Canyon Edge Trail.

