During established seasons, hunting is permitted 6 days a week on approximately 3500 acres.
Sunday hunting is permitted on 3 established dates for 2026:
- November 15
- November 22
- November 29
Migratory game bird hunting is not permitted on any Sunday.
All of Nockamixon State Park is included in the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Special Regulation Area for Southeastern PA. Most of the park is in Wildlife Management Unit 5C, with a portion of the park south of South Park Road in unit 5D.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Nockamixon State Park
The use of all rimfire, center fire, straight-walled centerfire cartridge rifles and handguns for the purposes of hunting is prohibited.
The use of shotguns, muzzleloaders, bows and arrows, and crossbows are permitted during established hunting seasons.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
General Hunting Notes:
- Hunting is not permitted from the dam, spillway or the settling basin below the spillway.
- There is an Archery Only area by Church Road in the northeast section of the park.
Waterfowl Hunting Notes:
- Waterfowl hunting is not permitted within the Marina basin, the boat rental area, or the section of the lake west of Three Mile Run boat launch.
- Waterfowl hunters are not permitted to hunt from land if the land is in a No Hunting Area.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed. Hunters may set up tree stands/blinds no sooner than two weeks prior to the start of deer season and must remove stands/blinds no later than two weeks after the deer season ends.
Tree stands/blinds on park premises must be registered at the Main Office and include the stand’s general location and the owner’s contact information.
The Park is not responsible for damage or theft of stands/blinds placed on Park property. Contact the office for additional details.
Special Canada goose hunting regulations are in place. Contact the park office for more information.
In state parks, the training of dogs is only permitted from the day following Labor Day through March 31 in designated hunting areas.
♿ Pennsylvania Game Commission Disabled Person Access Permits are honored. Call the office for suggestions on more accessible hunting areas.
This park is not a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Hunting is available in the adjacent State Game Lands 157.
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.