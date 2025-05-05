30 permits for a 2-week, archery-only deer hunt are issued each season.

A lottery for one of these permits can be entered from the last week of July to the first week of September. You can enter by bringing the required information to the Park Office, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am -3:00 pm. Contact the park office for more information.

If awarded a permit, you must attend a mandatory safety meeting to participate.

Sundays during this permitted timeslot are for scouting and set-up only.