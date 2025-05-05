Maximum 20 hp/15 kW motors permitted

♿ The 3,225-acre Lake Arthur is popular for boating with:

Motorboats

Kayaks

Canoes

Sailboats

Paddleboards

There are nine public boat launches.

Sailing conditions are ideal; and races, regattas, and sailing instruction classes are held throughout the summer.

Boating is prohibited in the Game Propagation area and near the dam.

Moraine State Park Marinas

Davis Hollow Marina

♿ The Davis Hollow Marina has motorboat fuel, a sanitary dumping station for boats, and seasonal mooring for almost 700 vessels.

Slips are designated for:

Sailboats, catamarans, and motorboats

Pontoon boats

Canoe rack spaces

Offshore mooring

Dry mooring

A limited number of first-come, first-served transient spaces are available for short-term stays.

Outdoor winter storage for boats is also available in the park.

Contact the marina office in advance to make sure space is available.

Davis Hollow Marina Map (PDF)

Watts Bay Marina

The Watts Bay Marina provides dry mooring for sailboats and catamarans only.

The marina can accommodate:

138 boats in numbered parking spaces complete with tie-downs

36 small sailboats and sailboards in rack spaces

An additional 20 numbered parking spaces are available near or adjacent to the boat launch.

Watts Bay Sailboat Dry Mooring Area Map (PDF)

Boat Registration

Motorboats must display a boat registration from any state.

Non-powered boats must display one of the following:

Boat registration from any state

Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices

Launch use permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.

Boat Rental



Appalachian Outdoor School offers the following for rent:

Pontoon boats

Motorboats

Kayaks

Canoes

Motorboat fuel and fishing bait are also available for purchase.

Contact Appalachian Outdoor School by phone: 724-638-2100

Windsurfing

Barber Point, near Lakeview Beach, is popular for windsurfing due to stronger winds and sparse boat traffic.

A state park launching permit is required for wind surfboards. All boating regulations apply to wind surfboards.

Sailing Clubs

Lake Arthur Sailing Club

The Lake Arthur Sailing Club is a non-profit organization that promotes recreational sailing on Lake Arthur.

Moraine Sailing Club

The Moraine Sailing Club is located at Watts Bay Marina on the North Shore and utilizes the sailboat-friendly waters of Lake Arthur for all events. The sailing club has been active at the park since 1970.

Visit the Moraine Sailing Club website for information about the classes, community sailing programs, youth camps, racing events, and workshops offered by the club.

Iceboating

Iceboating is permitted on the natural ice of Lake Arthur.



Ice thickness is not monitored.

Be Safe on the Ice

Test ice thickness with an auger before recreating. Four inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for a single person. Seven inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for small group. Ice should be six inches thick for iceboating.

Always carry safety equipment and know how to use it.

Spread out. Crowds can put too much weight onto one area.

Be aware of changes in ice thickness across a body of water. Perimeter ice is weaker due to shifting, expansion and sunlight reflecting off of the bottom.

Avoid areas with protruding logs, brush, plants, and docks. These structures absorb heat, weakening the surrounding ice.

Avoid areas with multiple or intersecting cracks, and standing water over ice.

Venturing out on ice alone is not advisable. Take a friend along for fun and for safety.

Wear a PFD (life jacket).

Check the weather and plan accordingly. Several days with temperatures above freezing will weaken the ice.

Lake Arthur Depth Maps

Lake Arthur Depth Color Map Layered (PDF)

Lake Arthur Depth Color Map (PDF)