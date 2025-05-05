Nearby Attractions

Explore the Area
Nestled in the scenic hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, Laurel Caverns State Park is surrounded by charming small towns and outdoor destinations. Nearby communities like Farmington and Uniontown offer unique shops, local dining, and a welcoming small-town atmosphere.
Visitors can discover even more area attractions, events, and businesses through regional tourism organizations such as Go Laurel Highlands.
Nearby State Parks and Forests
Ohiopyle State Park
One of Pennsylvania’s most popular outdoor destinations, Ohiopyle State Park features stunning waterfalls, miles of hiking and biking trails, and whitewater rafting on the Youghiogheny River. The park is ideal for adventurers seeking everything from scenic overlooks to thrilling outdoor activities.
Forbes State Forest
Spanning thousands of acres across the Laurel Highlands, Forbes State Forest offers expansive opportunities for hiking, camping, hunting, and wildlife viewing. The forest includes portions of the Laurel Ridge and is a favorite destination for those seeking a quieter, more rugged outdoor experience.
Fort Necessity National Battlefield
Step back in time at Fort Necessity. This historic site is where a young George Washington fought his first battle during the French and Indian War. Visitors can explore the reconstructed fort, museum exhibits, and interpretive trails that bring early American history to life.
Fallingwater
Designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, Fallingwater is one of the most famous homes in the world. Built dramatically over a waterfall, this architectural masterpiece blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings and offers guided tours for visitors.