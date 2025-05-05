Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Stony Point Site 31
Camping site 31 is a modern electric site located in the Stony Point Loop, with a gravel driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 44 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 35 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 31
Stony Point Site 34
Site 34 in the Stony Point Loop is a modern electric site with 30-amp service and a gravel driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 31 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 25 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 34
Stony Point Site 35
Site 35 in the Stony Point Loop is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a gravel driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 37 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 35
Stony Point Site 37
Site 37 in the Stony Point Loop is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a gravel driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 37 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet, and allows domestic pets.Reserve Camping Site 37
Stony Point Site 38
Site 38 in the Stony Point Loop is a modern electric site with 30-amp service and a gravel driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 48 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 40 feet, and allows domestic pets.Reserve Camping Site 38
Stony Point Site 47
Site 47 in the Stony Point Loop is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a gravel driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 34 feet long and accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 47
Day Use Pavilion 1
Pavilion 1 contains 14 picnic tables with a capacity of 110 people.Reserve Pavilion 1
Day Use Pavilion 2
Pavilion 2 contains 14 picnic tables with a capacity of 110 people.Reserve Pavilion 2
Day Use Pavilion 3
Pavilion 3 contains 14 picnic tables with a capacity of 110 people.Reserve Pavilion 3
Main Boat Launch features an ADA fishing pier, between Pavilion 3 and the main boat launch.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible swimming pool is open daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 11:00 AM - 7:00 AM
There is an ADA ramp into pool and an ADA parking by the pool.
A fee is charged for pool use.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
GPS DD: 41°20'20.6"N 75°53'26.1"W
A communication board, a large visual aid that uses pictures and words to help non-verbal individuals express their needs, thoughts, and feelings, is located near the playground.
An ADA amphitheater is located in the Stony Point campground loop. There is ADA parking in lot by amphitheater.