Denton Go manages the overnight accomodations at Denton Hill State Park.
Camping
Flush toilets, warm showers, electric hookup sites
The 11-site Nine Mile Loop camping area can be reached by the main park road. The campsites are gravel padded with grassy areas along Nine Mile Creek.
Amenities includes:
- Picnic tables
- Fire rings
- Flush toilets
- Water
- Electric
Restrooms are located in the Adventure Center.
Pets are permitted on designated sites.
Lodging
Modern Cabins
Five modern cabins can be rented year-round. Cabins are furnished and have:
- Living area
- Kitchen/dining area
- Bathroom/Shower
- Two bedrooms
Linens and kitchen utensils are included in the cabin rental.
♿ Cabin #5 is ADA accessible.
Organized Group Tenting
There are areas designated to provide group and family camping at the park. Contact Denton Go for more information.
- Picnic tables
- Fire rings
- Water
- Flush toilets