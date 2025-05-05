Denton Go manages the overnight accomodations at Denton Hill State Park.

Camping

Flush toilets, warm showers, electric hookup sites

The 11-site Nine Mile Loop camping area can be reached by the main park road. The campsites are gravel padded with grassy areas along Nine Mile Creek.

Amenities includes:

Picnic tables

Fire rings

Flush toilets

Water

Electric

Restrooms are located in the Adventure Center.

Pets are permitted on designated sites.

Lodging

Modern Cabins

Five modern cabins can be rented year-round. Cabins are furnished and have:

Living area

Kitchen/dining area

Bathroom/Shower

Two bedrooms

Linens and kitchen utensils are included in the cabin rental.

♿ Cabin #5 is ADA accessible.

Organized Group Tenting

There are areas designated to provide group and family camping at the park. Contact Denton Go for more information.