During established seasons, archery-only deer hunting is permitted daily on approximately 172 acres.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Delaware Canal State Park
Hunting in Delaware Canal State Park is restricted to archery deer hunting only in appropriate seasons in designated areas. All other types of hunting and trapping are prohibited.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
Notes: The Giving Pond Recreation Area has 150 acres within Wildlife Management Unit 5C.
The SR 532 tract of park property across from Washington Crossing Historical Park has 22 acres in Wildlife Management Unit 5D. To access the plot near SR 532, hunters can park in the lot across the road owned by Washington Crossing Historic Park.
It is prohibited to hunt on any river islands in the Delaware River owned by DCNR.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed. Contact the office for additional details.
This park is not a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.