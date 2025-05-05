Maximum 20 hp/15 kW Motors Permitted

The 1,275-acre Lake Marburg is popular for boating with:

Motorboats

Sailboats

Kayaks

Canoes

Paddleboards

Seven boat launch ramps are around the lake. All are open to the public, but the campground launch is only for the use of registered campers.

Boat Registration

Motorboats must display a current boat registration. Non-powered boats must display one of the following:

Boat registration

Launch permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks, available at most state park offices

Launch permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.

Mooring

Mooring spaces may be rented from April 1 to October 31.

Codorus State Park has the following boat storage facilities:

Canoe and kayak racks

Sailboat racks

Sailboat dry storage

Small marina slips for boats up to 17 feet long

Large marina slips for boats up to 26 feet long

♿This activity or structure is ADA accessible.

Boat Rental

The boat rental in the Marina Day Use Area is open the full boating season. It offers:

Canoes and kayaks

Motorboats

Paddleboats

Pontoon boats

The Oar House boat rental in the Swimming Pool Day Use Area is open Memorial Day to Labor Day. It offers:

Canoes and kayaks

Paddleboats

Iceboating

Most of Lake Marburg is open for iceboating.

A state park launch permit is required for iceboats.

Be Safe on the Ice