Maximum 20 hp/15 kW Motors Permitted
The 1,275-acre Lake Marburg is popular for boating with:
- Motorboats
- Sailboats
- Kayaks
- Canoes
- Paddleboards
Seven boat launch ramps are around the lake. All are open to the public, but the campground launch is only for the use of registered campers.
Boat Registration
Motorboats must display a current boat registration. Non-powered boats must display one of the following:
- Boat registration
- Launch permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks, available at most state park offices
- Launch permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.
Mooring
Mooring spaces may be rented from April 1 to October 31.
Codorus State Park has the following boat storage facilities:
- Canoe and kayak racks
- Sailboat racks
- Sailboat dry storage
- Small marina slips for boats up to 17 feet long
- Large marina slips for boats up to 26 feet long
♿This activity or structure is ADA accessible.
Boat Rental
The boat rental in the Marina Day Use Area is open the full boating season. It offers:
- Canoes and kayaks
- Motorboats
- Paddleboats
- Pontoon boats
The Oar House boat rental in the Swimming Pool Day Use Area is open Memorial Day to Labor Day. It offers:
- Canoes and kayaks
- Paddleboats
Iceboating
Most of Lake Marburg is open for iceboating.
A state park launch permit is required for iceboats.
Be Safe on the Ice
- Test ice thickness with an auger before recreating. Four inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for a single person. Seven inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for small group. Ice should be six inches thick for iceboating.
- Always carry safety equipment and know how to use it.
- Spread out. Crowds can put too much weight onto one area.
- Be aware of changes in ice thickness across a body of water. Perimeter ice is weaker due to shifting, expansion and sunlight reflecting off of the bottom.
- Avoid areas with protruding logs, brush, plants, and docks. These structures absorb heat, weakening the surrounding ice.
- Avoid areas with multiple or intersecting cracks, and standing water over ice.
- Venturing out on ice alone is not advisable. Take a friend along for fun and for safety.
- Wear a PFD (life jacket).
- Check the weather and plan accordingly. Several days with temperatures above freezing will weaken the ice.