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    Codorus State Park

    Accessibility

    Corodus State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Loop B - Site 048

    Pets Allowed: Domestic ChatGPT said: Loop B, Site 048 provides full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 45 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 56 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 048

    Loop B - Site 049

    Loop B, Site 049 features full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 45 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 58 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 049

    Loop B - Site 067

    Loop B, Site 067 offers full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 51 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 50 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 067

    Loop B - Site 068

    Loop B, Site 068 provides full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 45 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 55 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 068

    Loop B - Site 069

    Loop B, Site 069 features full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 45 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 50 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 069

    Loop D - Site 149

    Loop D, Site 149 offers modern electric with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 45 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 48 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 149

    Loop D - Site 151

    Loop D, Site 151 features modern electric with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 45 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 50 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 151

    Accessible Lodging

    Black Rock Lodge

    Black Rock Lodge sleeps 12 and has a waterfront view. Visitors must bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Black Rock Lodge

    Crab Apple Cottage B66

    Crab Apple Cottage sleeps 4. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors must bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Crab Apple Cottage

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Oarhouse Area - ADA picnic tables

    GPS to Oarhouse

    Pavilion 1

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 3

    Reserve Pavilion 3

    An accessible fishing pier is located at the First Bridge.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    The swimming pool and sprayground sit on a bluff overlooking Lake Marburg.

    The pool has a ADA accessible ramp and a lift.

    Summer hours are 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. A fee is charged for pool use.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    GPS DD: Lat. 39.7822 Long. -76.91752

    Visitors can drive and park in the bird viewing area located at the Hoff Road Boat Launch Area.

    An accessible amphitheater is located campground.

    The Passenger Pigeon Monument in the Marina Area is ADA accessible. 