Camping
Season: Mid-April through November 1
Sites: About 180 campsites for tents or RVs (up to 50 ft)
Electric hookups: Available at many sites
Tent-only sites: 15
ADA accessible sites: 7 (with electricity)
Pet-friendly: Designated sites available for a small fee
Amenities:
- Warm showers
- Flush toilets
- Boat launch
- Shoreline mooring
- Sanitary dump station
Stay limits: Maximum 14 consecutive nights between Memorial Day and Labor Day; equipment must be removed for 48 hours before returning
Free Camping for Campground Hosts
Codorus State Park has three campground host positions available each season. Each host site includes 30-amp electric service.
Hosts stay for at least two weeks and help by cleaning shower houses and restrooms, sharing park information with campers, and assisting with the pet camping program.
If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.
Lodging Options
In addition to traditional camping, Codorus State Park offers several unique lodging options for a more comfortable stay — including cozy cottages, rustic yurts, and a waterfront lodge.
Located in the campground, the three cottages sleep five people in single bunks and double/single bunks.
They have:
- Electric heat
- Electric lights and outlets
- Fire ring
- Picnic table
- Wooden floors
- Windows porch
Accessible accommodations are available.
Located in the campground, the round tent features canvas and wooden walls, a wooden deck, and sleeps four to five people in bunk beds.
The yurt has:
- Cooking stove
- Countertop
- Electric heat and outlets
- Fire ring
- Picnic table
- Refrigerator
- Table and chairs
The Black Rock Lodge is available for rent year round and has modern conveniences like:
- Heat
- Air conditioning
- Full kitchen
- Warm showers
- An outdoor area with a picnic table and fire ring
The waterfront cabin accomodates up to 12 people.
Guests should bring all essentials like sheets, linens, and dishes.
During the summer season, the lodge must be rented for a one-week period, beginning on a Friday. For the rest of the year, the cabin must be rented for a minimum of two days, up to a maximum of 14 consecutive days.
Alcoholic beverages are permitted in this overnight facility and associated curtilage only. Alcohol possession and consumption is restricted to the holder of the reservation permit and invited guests age 21 and older. Responsible and legal alcohol consumption is required, and violations are grounds for removal from the state park without refund.
Note that alcohol possession and consumption in all other overnight facilities and all other areas of state parks is prohibited.