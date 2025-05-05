Skip to agency navigation
    Codorus State Park

    Stay the Night

    Stay the night at Codorus State Park, where lake views meet cozy campsites, cottages, yurts, and a waterfront lodge. Whether you pitch a tent or settle into comfort, your next getaway starts here.

    Camping

    Season: Mid-April through November 1

    Sites: About 180 campsites for tents or RVs (up to 50 ft)

    Electric hookups: Available at many sites

    Tent-only sites: 15

    ADA accessible sites: 7 (with electricity)

    Pet-friendly: Designated sites available for a small fee

    Amenities:

    • Warm showers
    • Flush toilets
    • Boat launch
    • Shoreline mooring
    • Sanitary dump station

    Stay limits: Maximum 14 consecutive nights between Memorial Day and Labor Day; equipment must be removed for 48 hours before returning

    Free Camping for Campground Hosts

    Codorus State Park has three campground host positions available each season. Each host site includes 30-amp electric service.

    Hosts stay for at least two weeks and help by cleaning shower houses and restrooms, sharing park information with campers, and assisting with the pet camping program.

    If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.

    Glamping at Codorus State Park

    In partnership with Timberline Glamping, DCNR is bringing glamping to Codorus State Park in 2026. Codorus will have eight sites with a mix of two spacious layouts that accommodate 4-6 guests. 

     

    Inside, you’ll find everything you need to feel at home:

    • Keurig coffee maker and mini fridge
    • Rugs, lamps, diffuser, and cozy décor
    • Electrical outlets for all your devices
    • Ceiling fan plus full residential-style A/C and heating
    Lodging Options

    In addition to traditional camping, Codorus State Park offers several unique lodging options for a more comfortable stay — including cozy cottages, rustic yurts, and a waterfront lodge.

    Located in the campground, the three cottages sleep five people in single bunks and double/single bunks.

    They have:

    • Electric heat
    • Electric lights and outlets
    • Fire ring
    • Picnic table
    • Wooden floors
    • Windows porch

    Accessible accommodations are available.

    Located in the campground, the round tent features canvas and wooden walls, a wooden deck, and sleeps four to five people in bunk beds.

    The yurt has:

    • Cooking stove
    • Countertop
    • Electric heat and outlets
    • Fire ring
    • Picnic table
    • Refrigerator
    • Table and chairs

    The Black Rock Lodge is available for rent year round and has modern conveniences like:

    • Heat
    • Air conditioning
    • Full kitchen
    • Warm showers
    • An outdoor area with a picnic table and fire ring

    The waterfront cabin accomodates up to 12 people. 

    Guests should bring all essentials like sheets, linens, and dishes.

    During the summer season, the lodge must be rented for a one-week period, beginning on a Friday. For the rest of the year, the cabin must be rented for a minimum of two days, up to a maximum of 14 consecutive days.

    Alcoholic beverages are permitted in this overnight facility and associated curtilage only. Alcohol possession and consumption is restricted to the holder of the reservation permit and invited guests age 21 and older. Responsible and legal alcohol consumption is required, and violations are grounds for removal from the state park without refund.

    Note that alcohol possession and consumption in all other overnight facilities and all other areas of state parks is prohibited.