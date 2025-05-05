Recreational Guide
Codorus State Park Recreational Guide (PDF)
Campground Map
Codorus State Park Campground Map (PDF)
Lake Depth Map
Lake Marburg Water Depth Black-and-White Map (PDF)
Lake Marburg Water Depth Color Map (PDF)
Interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Map
The Interactive GIS Map uses Geographic Information Systems to create a map that does not need to be downloaded and features driving directions, searchable park amenities, and customizable maps.
Please note that the background maps are maintained by a variety of public sources and driving directions usually go to the nearest large road.