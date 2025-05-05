During established seasons, hunting is permitted daily on approximately 2800 acres, with the exception of migratory game bird hunting which remains prohibited on Sundays.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Codorus State Park
Hunting is limited to the use of three types of short-range weapons during the appropriate hunting seasons:
- Shotgun
- Air Rifle
Muzzleloader
Archery Bow
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
Notes: Hunting is not permitted in the following day use areas: Swimming Pool, Marina, Main Launch, Park Office/Maintenance Area, Landis Woods Education Area.
Campground and surrounding area (~175 acres) is Late Season Archery Only (after campground closes for season).
Smith Station, Sailboat and Black Rock Boat Launches and surrounding areas (~53 acres) are limited to archery hunting only.
Hunters must follow all safety zone rules and regulations in the park. 150 yards from any building for firearms and 50 yards for archery.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed.
Tree stands and blinds are permitted to be set up two weeks before and must be taken down two weeks after the season ends.
Waterfowl Blinds: 15 blind locations are awarded by lottery each year on the 3rd Saturday in August. Must be present to enter the lottery and be awarded a site. Blinds must be erected within two-weeks and removed by the end of March.
Contact the office for additional details.
Special Canada goose hunting regulations are in place. Contact the park office for more information.
In state parks, the training of dogs is only permitted from the day following Labor Day through March 31 in designated hunting areas.
♿ Pennsylvania Game Commission Disabled Person Access Permits are honored. Call the office for suggestions on more accessible hunting areas.
This park is a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.