View the hunting boundary map.

Notes: Hunting is not permitted in the following day use areas: Swimming Pool, Marina, Main Launch, Park Office/Maintenance Area, Landis Woods Education Area.

Campground and surrounding area (~175 acres) is Late Season Archery Only (after campground closes for season).

Smith Station, Sailboat and Black Rock Boat Launches and surrounding areas (~53 acres) are limited to archery hunting only.

Hunters must follow all safety zone rules and regulations in the park. 150 yards from any building for firearms and 50 yards for archery.